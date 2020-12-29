Vauxhall is making the switch to electric even easier with lower on-the-road prices across the all-electric Corsa-e range, as part of its 2021 model updates to both the Corsa and Corsa-e.

Alongside the new on-the-road prices for the new all-electric Corsa-e, the 2021 Corsa and Corsa-e models feature new styling updates, a wider trim selection and new engines for the Corsa.

Order banks for the 2021 Corsa and Corsa-e are already open. Prices for the Corsa start from £16,440 in SE trim, while the all-electric Corsa-e starts from £26,640* in SE Nav Premium trim.

Corsa-e

A key change for 2021 models is the on-the-road price reduction across every all-electric Corsa-e variant, with savings of more than £1,000 on-the-road for entry-level SE Nav Premium models, making the fully electric model even more affordable.

All Corsa-e trim levels have also been renamed for 2021, and now include ‘Premium' as part of the new naming structure in recognition of the comprehensive standard equipment. The Corsa-e is available in SE Nav Premium, SRi Nav Premium and Elite Nav Premium.

New for Corsa-e 2021 model line-up is the sportier SRi Nav Premium trim which adds 17-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, specific SRi interior with red accents, dark-tinted rear windows and sports pedals. This means customers looking for a sporty Corsa can now choose between the petrol and diesel variants, as well as the all-electric Corsa-e.

All Corsa-e models feature a 50kWh battery and 100kW (136PS) electric motor, capable of up to 209 miles from a single charge. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes. And if that wasn't enough, the all-electric Corsa-e was recently honoured as The Sun's Car of the Year as part of the News UK Motor Awards.

Corsa

Petrol and diesel variants of the Corsa will now be available in SE, SE Premium, SRi, SRi Premium, Elite, Elite Nav, Elite Nav Premium and Ultimate Nav trims. Elite trim is new for 2021 and sits below Elite Nav and Elite Nav Premium models, aimed at customers who require the same levels of standard equipment but do not need built-in navigation.

The SRi models now come with Vauxhall's light pack as standard – featuring LED front fog lights, LED taillights and automatic lighting control. SRi and SRi Premium models come as standard with 17-inch bi-colour wheels, helping the model stand out on the road.

A key change for 2021 Corsa vehicles is the introduction of a new 1.2 Turbo 130PS 8-speed automatic engine with Normal, Eco and Sport modes, available on SRi and Ultimate Nav models. Featuring a stylish twin exhaust for a sportier look, the eight-speed unit is capable of 0-60mph in just 8.2 seconds. A 1.2 75PS engine is now also available on Elite models.