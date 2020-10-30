The all-new Vauxhall Corsa-e has been named The Sun Car of the Year 2020 at the annual News UK Motor Awards.

The new Corsa-e is Vauxhall's first fully electric vehicle and was chosen by The Sun judges for its simplicity, generous 209-mile EV range, fun driving dynamics, and affordability.

Rob Gill, Motors Editor at The Sun, said: "The Vauxhall Corsa-e is the obvious choice for Brits ready to switch to electric. It's fun, easy, smart, and guilt-free with a real-world range to suit most people. An outstanding all-round package and a worthy winner of The Sun Car of the Year 2020."

Based on the fifth-generation Corsa, the fully electric Corsa-e features a 50kWh battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor and comes with a WLTP-approved range of 209 miles from a single charge. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging an 80 percent charge will take just 30 minutes, with buyers receiving a free six-month subscription to BP Chargemaster's Polar Network – the UK's largest public charging network with more than 7,000 charging points.

"All of us at Vauxhall Motors are thrilled that The Sun, the largest circulation paid newspaper in the UK, has honored our all-electric Corsa-e as their Car of the Year," said Stephen Norman, Vauxhall's Group Managing Director. "The all-new Corsa-e continues its award-winning run, having already taken home the AUTOBEST "Best Buy Car of Europe 2020" earlier in the year."