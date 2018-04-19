We do know that Rolls-Royce machines are still the only symbol of luxury and refinement. However, the arch enemy of all that is beautiful and enduring manages to harm even the pinnacle of motorsport industry. Yes, we are talking about time. Time has managed to prove that Rolls-Royce is the king, but has also proven that even kings tend to get rusty and fragile at time to time. And this is why Vilner's latest project circulates around a 10-year-old Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Trying to preserve and revive the wooden inserts and fine-leather covers, Vilner team has done tons of work in the cockpit – tens of square meters of fine leather has found its new place in the cabin, along with small details as stitching and adding more functionality. Now, the new leather cover manages to work better with the heating and ventilating of the seats. Cool!

In fact, the design team has spent the majority of time for the wooden components. Every single wooden part has been unmounted, triple varnished and polished until shiny. And only then it was once again mounted to the cabin. And what has managed to impress us even further is the rear part of the cabin – the place where the folding roof is actually hidden, when not used.

In terms of exterior styling, Vilner's client has chosen the Cherry burst cover. Part of the 44, 000 combination choices, the owner has decided to retain the vehicle elegant and stylish. And as you think about it, there is something even British in this color scheme. And because of this choice, Vilner has installed Cherry burst seatbelts. Sweet.

The final verdict? The sexy Rolls-Royce will continue to bring joy and pleasure to the driver and passengers for many more years. Thanks to Vilner!

Source: Vilner