For their 35th anniversary, the engineers at G-POWER offer a special project on a special price. Yes, we are talking about the supercharged system, installed especially on the M3 V8 "35 Years EDITION" model. Let's find out more, shall we?

First of all, there are just 1000 units, so you'd better hurry, if you want to benefit from such goodies. Second, the whole additional system adds tons of features to the vehicle. These include a special combination of high-rev engine and supercharger, vivid engine characteristics, enhanced power output in the mid range and improved engine response.

With such a system installed, the overall output is raised to a total of 510hp and transforms the M3 machine into a racing beast, ready to tackle down any challenge, whether it is on the road or track.

Much has changed for the last 35 years. Of course, G-POWER was also constantly evolving and gaining knowledge and experience: for all these three decades customers have been able to rely on adequate and super-high quality upgrades that do make the difference. And for all these thirty five years G-POWER team has remained its electronic performance enhancements in prime condition.

And one last thing – all anniversary goodies and upgrades are available only in 20118, so don't hesitate and grab yours now!

Source: G-Power