Many of Bugatti's glorious vintage models have received prestigious recognitions and awards at this year's Monterey Car Week.

The audience at the show had the chance to have a close look at an exclusive 1930 Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix, which also won the "Best Show" award.

Also, the brand's 1929 Bugatti Type 35 B Grand Prix received "Chairman's Trophy", an award given personally by the chairman, Sandra Button. This award is given only to the most deserving winner at the event.

The audience also witnessed the showcase of a more contemporary 1994 EB110 Super Sport, which set a new model record – the super sports car managed to speed up to 351km/h. This is also the first sports car with carbon fiber bodywork, an AWD system, and quad turbochargers.

Also at the show was a 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Corsica Drophead Coupe, which earned the top award in the "European Classic Sports". This model is special because it managed to retain Bugatti's prominence in the premium automobile segment because of its premium construction and agile performance – with a top speed of 120mph and excellent handling and acceleration, the model secured numerous Grand Prix victories, as well as two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories back in 1937 and 1939.