Ford adds two new choices for the 2022 Explorer lineup – both vehicles come with enhanced styling and new features in terms of drivetrain system.

This is the sixth generation of Explorer and it is built on the same platform that made the 2022 lineup so popular and preferable.

We've taken Explorer, already the all-time best-selling SUV, and given our customers the chance to put the emphasis on the things they value most, said Jeff Marentic, Ford marketing manager, For on-road performance and styling, our new rear-wheel-drive Explorer ST and new Explorer ST-Line are specifically designed to appeal to new customer groups with different adventure needs.

The two vehicles feature a rear-wheel drive system, a four-wheel drive is optionally available, a 3.0-liter EcoBoost power unit with 400hp and 415lb-ft of torque and a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

No two SUV drivers use their vehicles the same way, so our goal is to meet the needs of as many as possible, said Lee Newcombe, Ford Explorer marketing manager, Four-wheel-drive capability is great if you need it, but if you don't, you shouldn't have to pay for it. These changes to the Explorer lineup were guided by what our customers told us they wanted.

Furthermore, the new models feature exclusive ST-Line mirrors, 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, black grille, fascia-integrated dual exhaust tips, glossy "EXPLORER" hood badging and more.

In terms of interior, the new models come with Ebony Black ActiveX seats with Miko inserts, heated first-row seats, heated sport-style steering wheel and red accent stitching, 12-speaker B&O sound system, wireless charging pad, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a 360-degree camera. There is also Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ technology†† including Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and voice-activated navigation. Additional touches include ST-Line scuff plates and premium floor mats.

SEE ALSO: Kia reveals new Soul EV "Maxx" that would replace the First Edition model lineup