Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has fine-tuned a new Ford Bronco and geared it with an exclusive VolociRaptor package. This setup pumps the overall power output to the massive 405hp at 5,700rpm and 503lb-ft of torque at 3,900rpm.

The engineers managed to fit inside the Bronco a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine and special exhaust system that altogether contribute to rather quick runs – the vehicle is capable to reach 100km/h in mere 4.9 seconds.

Also, there's an exclusive and optional Off-Road package that can boost the performance and style of the Bronco significantly. The pack includes large 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch exclusive Hennessey wheels, front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, retractable side steps, and VelociRaptor branding.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: Whether you're on- or off-road, more power is what our customers demand, and our VelociRaptor 400 Bronco really delivers! The new Bronco is destined to be an icon and our customers want their Bronco to stand out with enhanced styling and, of course, more power!

Available in two- or four-door versions, with or without a soft-top, the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco is available for order now. Production is limited to 200 units for 2021.