Volvo adds more choice and personalization options to the V60 estate car rage by introducing new R-Design models. Sexy and advanced, the new family members surely will get some attention both from brand enthusiasts and sceptics.

Design

R-Design vehicles are immediately recognizable – first for being Volvo vehicles and bearing brand's notable exterior marks and second, for these neat changes and additions that contribute to sexier and sportier expression. The new models feature neat modern lines, glossy black finish for the front grille, door mirrors and window frames and expressive 18-inch alloys with diamond-cut finish.

In terms of interior, the R-Design lineup welcomes everyone to a rather comfortable and functional space – with black headlining, sporty pedals and sporty leather steering wheel, driver would immediately feel the sporty spark. Furthermore, the cabin includes sporty front seats, metal mesh inlays, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a central rear armrest with built-in storage and cupholders. Sweet!

Drivetrain system

R-Design is available with the current V60 Drive-E powertrain variants: D3 and D4 diesels, combined to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic and a T5 petrol engine, mated to an automatic transmission system. What makes the T5 unique is the fact that it comes with exclusive paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The specification includes sporty tuned suspension with stiffer spring rates, faster-responding monotube dampers, thicker anti-roll bars and 12-mm lower ride height.

Additional equipment

SEE ALSO: Kahn Design reveals new Pace Car Concept

R-Desing also comes with generous list of standard features as nine-inch touchscreen control system, two-zone climate control, automatic headlights with active high beam, 12.3-inch driver's information display and City Safe suite with collision-avoidance aids. Enjoy!

R-Design Pro

On the other hand, Volvo showcases R-Design Pro – one more time available with engine/gearbox combinations, but this time including 19-inch alloy wheels, dark-tinted rear windows, active bending headlights with adaptive shadow technology, paddle shifters, Keyless Drive and hands-free tailgate operation. Neat!

Source: Volvo