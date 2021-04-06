Volvo XC40 Recharge, the first fully electric vehicle from the Swedish manufacturer has been named Best Electric Luxury Subcompact SUV by Good Housekeeping.

The Recharge offers everything that one would expect from Volvo, but also adding a fully electric AWD system with 402hp to the mix. The large 78 kWh battery can be fast-charged to 80 percent in about 40 minutes and cover a range of about 200 miles.

The Good Housekeeping Institute drives thousands of miles each year to find the best machine for families and test them in all kinds of different situations. The experts at the institute not only look for a well-built machine, but also for one that would bring pleasure and thrill to the driver and passengers. Convenience features like how comfortable the seats are and how much space there is for the driver, ease of using the tech gadgets and all kinds of infotainment systems are taken under consideration.

Talking about infotainment, the new Volvo X40 Recharge introduces a new infotainment system powered by Android. It offers full integration of Android Automotive OS, Google's open-source Android platform with real-time updates to all the services.

Volvo Cars' plan is to launch a fully electric car every year in order to make the all-electric segment about 50 percent of global sales by 2025.

Source: Volvo