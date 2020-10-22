The Volvo XC60's lasting quality and excellent value have been recognized with the Used Large SUV title in the 2021 What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards, announced today.

Now in its fourth year on sale in the UK and positioned at the heart of Volvo's multi-award-winning SUV line-up, the XC60 continues to be a top pick for customers and critics alike in an increasingly competitive market. The XC60 stands out from its premium rivals with its distinctive, cool Scandinavian-inspired styling, exceptional safety technology, and seamless blend of comfort and practicality.

The strength of Volvo's SUV range was further demonstrated by two category price-point wins for the seven-seat XC90 – itself a double winner in last year's What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards. The flagship model was named best Used Luxury SUV (under £25,000) and, in T8 Twin Engine/Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 form, best Used Hybrid (under £40,000).

In bestowing the award on the Volvo XC60, Mark Pearson, What Car? Used Cars Editor, said: "We've always loved the upmarket look and feel of the XC60, and wwwired its excellent driving manners and bright, airy and extremely cosseting interior. Despite sitting in a class full of compelling competitors, its impressive combination of luxury and refinement, and its strong safety credentials, gave it the edge this year. Bought at a couple of years old, it's also superb value for money, and a worthy winner of our award."

David Chesterman, Volvo Car UK Used Car Programme Manager, said: "This award is a great validation of what the XC60, and indeed our full SUV line-up, has to offer as a class-leading pre-owned proposition. Customers in the used market can be confident that in choosing a Volvo, they are buying a car that's highly desirable, luxurious, practical, and built to last."

The best way to purchase a pre-owned Volvo is through the Volvo Selekt Approved Used Car scheme. Available only through official Volvo retailers, this service provides complete peace of mind, with every car undergoing more than 150 individual checks prior to being offered for sale.

All cars are prepared for rigorous Volvo standards, including software upgrades to ensure optimum performance. The package includes a minimum 12-month/unlimited-mileage warranty for cars up to five years old (cars older than five years get a six-month warranty as standard), together with cover for the car's next MoT test and a minimum 12 months' Volvo roadside assistance.

Customers also have a 30-day/1,500-mile exchange guarantee should they not be completely satisfied with their car. Terms and conditions apply.