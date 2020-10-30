Volvo's XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid has been named the Large SUV of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards. This fourth major honor so far this year for the flagship of the Volvo range reinforces the success of the company's ambitious electrification program and the strong market appeal of its seven-seat SUV.

Announcing the award yesterday, Will Dron, Driving.co.uk Editor, said: "Plug-in hybrids really can be the best of both worlds when topped up with electricity every day, but the Volvo XC90 Recharge offers a lot more besides potential fuel savings and ultra-low emissions. The calming, minimalist interior seats seven in comfort, the ride quality is class-leading and the powertrain really packs a punch. Performance, practicality, frugality, technology, and luxury in one package – we were really impressed."

Market-leading electrification strategy Volvo has taken a market lead in making plug-in hybrids available across its entire UK model range, giving customers access to a wide choice of ‘part-time electric cars' to suit their needs. This move prefaces the company's roll-out of a series of fully electric vehicles – spearheaded by the new XC40 Recharge Pure Electric – supporting its corporate goal of becoming a carbon-neutral global business by 2040.

Power with efficiency The T8 petrol-electric powertrain in the XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid is not only the most powerful in the line-up, with a 303hp petrol engine and an 87hp electric motor, it also delivers exceptional efficiency, giving an all-electric range of up to 30.4 miles, CO2 emissions from 63g/km and fuel economy of up to 100.9mpg (WLTP Combined cycle).

The XC90's impeccable performance credentials are matched by its luxurious equipment level, advanced safety, and driver-assistance systems, comfort, seamless connectivity, and designed-in practicality for day-to-day use.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: "We are honored to receive this award for the XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid, a model that sits at the pinnacle of our range and which represents the core qualities we are building into all our cars – not least cleaner and highly efficient new electrified powertrains. We're proud to be making these available to our customers without compromising the safety, quality, performance, and practicality upon which we have built our success as a brand."