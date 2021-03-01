Back in 1976, VW launched the first prototype of the famous Golf GTI lineup. At the time, the people at Volkswagen had no idea that this will eventually turn out to become one of the brand's most notable model. Now Volkswagen celebrates the 45th birthday of the iconic vehicle with a special anniversary model: the 300hp (221kW) Golf GTI Clubsport 451.

Some of the specs include a 55hp increase over the standard GTI turbocharged model and a dedicated Special driving mode for race tracks. Visually, the vehicle includes large air intakers that not only contribute to the sporty stance but also deliver more oxygen to the TSI. Also, there's an exclusive open roof spoiler that allows better airflow and greater downforce and a separate sport exhaust system.

What is also special about the Clubsport 45 is the ton of custom details. For example, the exterior boasts a beautiful black roof, black roof spoiler in homage to the first-ever Golf GTI. The optional Race package offers 19-inch Scottsdale alloy wheels in glossy black with a narrow accent pinstripe in Tornado Red. The Race pack also includes a sport exhaust system and removal of the Vmax limiter. Of course, there's the notable "45" added t the lettering on the boot id underpin. The Clubsport 45 also comes with IQ. Light LED matrix headlights with a red strip which is a standard feature.

In terms of interior, the anniversary model comes in classic GTI insignia. There are embellishments with GTI lettering on the backrests of the front premium sports seats. There's also this cool "45" on the multifunctional steering wheel right at the central spoke.