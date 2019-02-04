All-new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Roadster are already available for order and both machines feature enriched list of standard features and numerous surprises. Let's check ‘em out, shall we?

The refreshed AMG GT comes with exhaustive tailpipes, exterior styling refreshments, compared to predecessor models, new LED High-Performance headlamps, front and rear view cameras with parking sensors and parking assistant.

AMG GT Coupe and Roadster incorporate an agile V8 4.0-liter petrol engine unit, mated to an AMG Speedshift DCT 7-speed sports transmission. This engine generates a total of 476hp and 630Nm of torque that altogether allow the unit to speed from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 340km/h.

On the other hand, GT S Coupe and Roadster feature an output of 522hp and 670Nm of torque and reach a top speed of 343km/h and sprint from 0 to 100km/h for 3.8 second.

And last, but not least, GT C Coupe and Roadster feature the massive 557hp and 680Nm of torque and sprint form 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds. The Coupe has a top speed of 354km/h, while Roadster chases a top speed of 353km/h. Neat!

All GT Coupe and Roadster machines come with LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, electrically extending rear aerofoil, AMG performance steering wheel, covered in nappa leather with touch control buttons, AMG Track Pace, AMG drive unit with central console in V8 design.

There are also 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke allow wheels, heated seats, AMG performance exhaust system, Keyless-Go starting function, automatic climate control, silver chrome trim package with black nappa leather upholstery and parking assist.

Additionally, GT S includes controlled AMG rear axle limited-slip differential lock, 19/20-inch ten-spoke AMG alloys, AMG Ride Control sports suspension with adjustable damper system.

GT C comes with AMG rear axle steering, Keyless-Go package, Mirror package with electically-folding mirrors and automatically dimming exterior driver's mirror and rear-view mirror, along with Burmester surround system.

Source: Mercedes-Benz