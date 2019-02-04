All-new 2019 Honda Passport arrives to dealers worldwide today (February 4) and enriches Honda's award-winning SUV lineup and deliver an exclusive combination of on-road driving smoothness and off-road capabilities.

Designed for adventure-seekers who want diversity and capability in every given road and off-road situation, new Passport comes with i-VTM4 torque-vectoring AWD system, a 3.5-liter i-VTEC v6 engine and a more spacious cabin. And by using Honda's reinforced unibody Global Light Truck, the revised SUV adopts a fully-boxed floor structure and the latest generation of Advanced Compatibility Engineering.

Available in Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite trim levels, all 2019 Passport vehicles feature 20-inch wheels, a blackout grille, Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, along with higher ground clearance and wider track, compared to the three-row Pilot.

And as it comes to the inside, Passport offers best-in-class (according to Honda) passenger space and total interior volume and features a large basement cargo area, perfect for storing dirty gear or keeping valuables out of sight. Premium technologies include 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a high-resolution 8-inch Display Audio System, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and more.

2019 Passport can also be specified with optional Adventure Package and Urban Package sets that provide cost-efficient ways to enhance character and functionality of the new SUV. Additional optional accessories include accommodation of outdoor gear – bikes, kayaks and snowboards.

All-new Passport is especially created by Honda R&D Americas in Los Angeles, California and Raymond, Ohio. The vehicle and its V6 engine are produced at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln, Alabama by using domestic and globally sourced parts, alongside Honda Ridgeline, Odyssey minivan and Pilot three-row SUV.

Source: Honda