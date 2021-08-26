Maserati took participation in the 36th edition of the international event for enthusiasts held at the Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Course at Seaside, California.

At the event, the beautiful vintage 1965 Mistral Spider won the "Best in Show" award – the neat convertible vehicle managed to turn thousands of eyes at the event and attracted numerous enthusiasts.

The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of another famous Maserati model: Bora, the first road vehicle with a mid-mounted rear engine in the brand's over a century of history.

Back in 1963, Maserati began the tradition to name its vehicles after famous winds. This idea resulted in some of the most famous names in the world of motorsport - Ghibli, Bora, Merak, and Khamsin. This tradition was also continued in recent years with the unveiling of the brand's first SUV, the Levante. Now, once again, the name of a new model is borne by the wind, as Grecale is to be presented in November.