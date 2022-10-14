Maserati F Tributo Special Edition (2023)

Maserati F Tributo Special Edition

Maserati’s racing DNA has inspired an all-new series, the F Tributo Special Edition, which pays homage to Maria Teresa De Filippis and her audacious story. De Filippis was the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix, having done so aboard a Maserati 250F.

De Filippis’ tenacious spirit and the timeless reference to the Trident’s competitive racing roots inspired the new F Tributo Special Edition, a limited series available for both Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colours – Arancio Devil and Grigio Lamiera.

The special edition raises sportiness to a new level, courtesy of its eye-catching details and alluring aesthetics. Even the exterior clearly recalls the adrenaline rush experienced on the track. Arancio Devil is a special saturated orange color, featuring a combination of vibrant energy and audacity, to recall De Filippis’ nickname, “the she-devil.” Conversely, the grey is inspired by the track, Maserati’s real “home,” where the Trident has achieved victories and produced its greatest performances.

To complement the exterior, in the Arancio Devil livery, the Levante F Tributo Special Edition comes with 21” Anteo wheels, or 21” Titano wheels for the Ghibli F Tributo Special Edition in the new Grigio Opaco color. The wheel rim details come in cobalt blue, including a specific badge on the fender and the Trident logo on the C-pillar.

For the Grigio Lamiera bodywork, the wheel color is a Glossy Black, while the details, the specific badge, and the Trident logo come in a contrasting orange.

Entering the cabin, the shades of the interior finishes are cobalt blue with orange stitching, are paired with either black or orange, and feature natural PienoFiore (Full-Grain) leather.

In October 1955, De Filippis took part in the 39th Targa Florio, driving a Maserati A6GCS (shared with Luigi Bellucci). She would take ninth place overall (fourth in the two-liter class). This was the turning point that would lead her, one challenge after another, to break down conventions and become the first woman to compete in Formula 1 in 1958, again in a Maserati.

Sixty-seven Octobers later, the F Tributo Special Edition celebrates Maserati’s sporting heritage and its revolutionary victories on the track.

Elegance, extreme performance, and sportiness renew a winning combination between Maserati and Maria Teresa De Filippis. It’s a story of tenacity, courage, and audacity. It signifies the ability to face challenges, compete, and win – both on the track and beyond, determinedly looking ahead to the future.