2021 Lincoln Nautilus has won the TOP SAFETY PICK award when equipped with the optional headlights set.

In order to qualify, a vehicle must score good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests, also should get at least acceptable ratings in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also needs an advanced or superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and a good or acceptable headlight rating.

The new Lincoln Nautilus has managed to score excellent points in all six crashworthiness tests and also was recognized for its overall reliability and safety capabilities because of its Ultimate Package upgrade. Also, because of the vehicle's signature design and exclusive technical approaches, occupants will enjoy a rather pleasurable and rewarding experience with every single ride, while the intuitive technologies will entertain them during even the longest journeys.

