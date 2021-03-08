Even the most prominent and beloved sedans like the S-Class, BMW7 Series and Audi A8 suffer from depreciation over time. Or, at least, owners realize that some refreshments will be a good idea. Although such vehicles are the example of high-end sedans with a business purpose, a time comes when an update is advisable. However, a thorough restyling is not always needed. Sometimes a small change can contribute to a beautiful final result. For example, changing a vehicle's wheels.

This is where the experts from Cor.Speed shine. Providing just the right design of wheels set, they can change the looks of any vehicle dramatically with a single replacement of the previous set. For example, this particular 2018 A8 4H pre-facelift features an exclusive Cor.Speed DeVille alloys with a gunmetal matt finish. The assembly was carried out by the specialists at Aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile AG, founders of the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed Spots Wheels Brand, who, along with MS Fahrzeugteile, have come up with the design of the wheels and the technical implementation.

SEE ALSO: SKODA shares more info about the brand's first-ever all-electric SUV

The wheels measure 10.5x22 inches and are wrapped by 265/30R22 tires. For the ideal alignment in the wheel arches, the vehicle was lowered by a total of 40millimeters and centred with10mm. The set offers a thickness of 3mm and guarantee the precise centring for carefree and ideally fitting assembly of Barracuda and Cor.Speed rims with 73.1 bore.