2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors the iconic American Gulf Oil-sponsor Ford GT40 by showcasing a pretty notable color scheme, along with additional exclusive features and goodies. Famous among enthusiasts as Chassis No. 1075, the 1968 GT was one of the few vehicles that has achieved repeat victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans event.

And now, for the first time ever, there's an exclusive pack offered that delivers exposed carbon fiber components for both interior and exterior, fresh No. 9 graphics on the hood and doors, along with a ghosted image on the interior door panels. In fact, for 2020, No. 6 honors the same vehicle that has won the Le Mans race back in 1969 with a different number.

The Heritage Edition comes with carbon-fiber A-pillars and sporty and exclusive 20-inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels in glossy dark stainless with black lug nuts. There are also black calipers and silver rearview mirror caps that complete the aggressive and yet super sexy appearance. There are also ebony Alcantara-covered sporty seats, instrument panels, pillars, headliner and steering wheel, contrasting blue and orange stitching and new seat embossment, inspired by the original 1968 Le Mans-winning car and clear polished anodized paddle shifter. Neat!

Just as previous heritage models, the new GT Heritage Edition features a special serialized identification plate, along with exposed matte carbon fiber door sills, air register pods and central console.

Source: Ford