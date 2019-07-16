Mercedes-Benz USA announces details and pricing for the new Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO, the latest exclusive machine in the lineup. With a starting price of $200,000, the GT R PRO is limited to 750 units globally and features incredible driving dynamics and a drivetrain, which is especially fine-tuned for racetrack domination.

Furthermore, the GT R PRO is geared with a new adjustable coil-over suspension, lightweight construction with numerous carbon-fiber components, unique race-inspired design and functional aerodynamic design language. All these improvements allow the AMG machine to complete Nürburgring North Loop in exactly 7.04.632 minutes.

The futuristic and exclusive AMG vehicle also features AMG RIDE CONTROL coil-over suspension with manual damping adjustment, enlarged carbon-fiber front splitter with aluminum support, aerodynamic carbon-fiber flicks on the front bumper, newly designed carbon-fiber roof with lowered center section, matte carbon fiber crossbar and interior trim, carbon-fiber side skirt inserts, rear diffuser, ceramic brakes and side mirror housing.

In terms of interior, new GT cabin is even more impressive. There's a standard large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch multimedia display. Of course, driver and passenger will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new touch display buttons and touchpad option.

With its exclusive design and race-bred technologies, the new AMG GT R PRO is surely a worthy member of the exclusive lineup. Deliveries start in late 2019.

Source: Mercedes-AMG