As Battista's wind tunnel simulation development program picks up speed in Italy, Automobili Pininfarina has confirmed that world's first pure-electric luxury hypercar will makes its debut at the Monterey Car Week at the Quail on 16th of August, 2019.

As part of the deluxe presentation at the House of Automobili Pininfarina near the Pebble Beach golf club during Monterey Car Week, guest will hear from Design Director Luca Borgogno himself details about brand's future design ideas and concepts. Borgogno will be joined by Heidfeld and Rene Wollmann, Director Sports Cars who will also share highlights from Battista's technical dev program.

What we know already is that Battista will be the most powerful vehicle ever designed and built in Italy. Engineers and designers are working closely to tune power, torque and dynamics in such a way that all track challenges will be tackled down with ease.

Furthermore, the combined expertise of Heidefeld and Wollmann is expected to ensure that Automobili Pininfarina's vision for Battista remains as contemporary and advanced as possible. Harnessing the experience of two decades of developing Formula 1 and Formula E winning machines, Heidfeld's time in the simulator has been entirely focused on assessing and defining the driving experience ensured by the massive output of 1,900hp and 1,696lb-ft of torque.

There will be mere 50 units available in Europe, 50 in North America and 50 in the Middle East and Asia. Each vehicle is worth of $2m and will be available via a small network of specialist and retailers.

Source: Automobili Pininfarina