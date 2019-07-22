Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., one of the fastest-growing Asian brands in the US, has announced that the new 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is awarded with the TOP SAFETY PICK recognition from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Eclipse Cross is the second Mitsubishi vehicle to have earned the prestigious award, along with the 7-passenger Outlander. As you might know, IIHS is an independent, non-profit organization which researches, performs and evaluates vehicles and their safety features.

In order to qualify for 2019 Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must earn numerous preliminary evaluations. Such include good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, along with an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front tests. As expected, Eclipse has received good ratings in all six crash tests. The optional front crash prevention system has managed to avoid collision at 12 and 25mph, earning superior ratting from the IIHS jurors.

Eclipse Cross earns the award with its SEL trim level, which includes LED headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Mitigation system and Lane Departure Warning. Furthermore, the vehicle can be specified with Automatic High Beams and 710watt Rockford Fosgate premium audio system.