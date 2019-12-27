Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., the fastest-growing Asian brand in the US for the second consecutive year, announced 2020 Eclipse Cross received the highest-possible overall score, a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration most recent crashworthiness tests. Both the front-wheel-drive and AWD variants of 2020 Eclipse Cross have managed to receive the prestigious 5-Star rating.

Eclipse Cross performed well in all categories of the evaluation, scoring five out of five stars on the passenger side frontal-crash test and four out of five stars on the drivers' side. Eclipse Cross has also impressed the jury by earning five out of five stars in the combined side crash rating and four stars in the rollover test.

Eclipse Cross has entered the 2020 model year with the increased availability of driver assistance systems and an expansion of trim configurations. New for 2002 is the increased availability of a two-wheel-drive variant. Mitsubishi team has also applied the lessons learned through the years of on- and off-road competition in order to ensure that the vehicle lives up to the brand's reputation of a dynamic and reliable brand.

Furthermore, SE and SEL trims of the Eclipse Cross offer easier access to important driver assistance systems, with standard-equipment Forward-Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning and Automatic High Beams.

SEE ALSO: Honda Talon lineup wins prestigious recognition

2020 Eclipse Cross is also offered with Mitsubishi's 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a 7-year/100,000-mile Anti-Corrosion/Perforation Limited Warranty and 5-year/Unlimited Miles Roadside Assistance. Neat!

Source: Mitsubishi Motors