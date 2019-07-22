After the crushing triple win at the 2019 World Car Awards, Jaguar team has managed to unlock the high security doors of its hallowed Coventry design studios and other building in order to give a glimpse of the upcoming premium models for 2020 and beyond.

The all-electric I-PACE has won the World Car of the Year, World Green Car and World Car Design of the Year. All at the New York International Auto Show. What is also special about this triple win is the fact that such an achievement hasn't been seen in 15 years!

However, despite the resounding success, Jaguar team is not turning its back on buyers who prefer conventional petrol- or diesel-powered machines. Definitely the portfolio of Jaguar will be comprised of mainly electric vehicles, but there will be still conventional choices for those who prefer the old-fashioned way.

But let's get back to the achievements and awards, shall we? Although Jag team is still celebrating historic triple win, they are determined to participate in future World Car Wards trophies in upcoming years. And it is for this reason that the brand took the highly unusual step of allowing World Car jurors – these are maybe the first outsiders wo would see the Jaguars of the future.

Among these are the replacement for the current XE and F-TYPE, all-new J-PACE SUV and the flagship all-electric XJ. Additionally, the brand showcases new and affordable units – yet to be announced.

Source: Jaguar