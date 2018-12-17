Editors at WardsAuto have named the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine one of the best 10 engines for 2019. With its innovative eTorque mild-hybrid system, this power unit not only improves CO2 rates without sacrificing performance rates, but also ensures smooth and pleasurable drive. Let's check out more, shall we?

Making its debut in the all-new 2019 RAM 1500, Pentastar engine comes with this eTorque system, which replaces the traditional alternator with a belt-driven motor generator. This generator works with a 48-volt battery pack and ensures improved fuel efficiency, drivability and overall better engine performance. With the engine running, eTorque's motor generator feeds 48-volt current to a 430 watt-hour lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt graphite battery, which includes a 3-kilowatt DC-to-DC converter, which aids to maintain battery's state of charge.

Furthermore, this system delivers almost unnoticeable engine restarts by sending vast amounts of torque to the crankshaft during stop-start maneuvers. The torque output travels within 400ms, making it one of the fastest engines in the world at the moment. Also, in addition to the start-stop function, eTorque can recapture energy during deceleration and braking in order to charge the battery pack.

This liquid-cooled eTorque motor generator is mounted on the front of the Pentastar engine and employs a pair of belt tensioners to keep the eight-rib drive belt tight when the unit is generating electricity or adding torque to the crankshaft. Sweet! Other technologies that Pentastart engine offers are the wide-range variable valve-timing and two-step variable-valve lift, which deliver optimal blend of power and fuel economy, based on driver's demand. Also, a cooled exhaust gas recirculation system enables improved fuel economy and emissions performance at high loads.

This compact engine is constructed of high strength die-cast T380 aluminum with cast iron bore liners. There are six main bolts that contribute to the rigid lower engine structure. The whole system allows a compression ratio of 11.3:1, which ensures optimal balance of power, fuel efficiency and refinement. And although it is a relatively high compression ratio, the Pentastar V6 machine runs on regular 87-octane fuel to reduce the cost of ownership. Neat!

Source: FCA US LLC