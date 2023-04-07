Ram 1500 REV (2025)

Ram 1500 REV

Today at the New York International Auto Show, Ram Truck unveiled the 2025 Ram 1500 REV - a brand-new, all-electric light-duty pickup truck. It is the first of its kind from Ram Truck. In the years to come, Ram will offer electrified options throughout its entire lineup. These solutions will feature cutting-edge advanced technology and will be disruptive in the market.

“The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on our continued journey to offer the industry’s best electrified solutions and further fortifies our award-winning lineup,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload and charge time.”

Customers can choose between two all-electric options with the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. The first option is a standard 168-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack that can cover up to 350 miles on a single charge. The second option is a large 229-kWh battery pack that can cover an impressive 500 miles on a single charge. With 800-volt DC fast charging, both options can add up to 110 miles of range in just 10 minutes, making charging quick and convenient for customers.

The Ram 1500 REV has the ability to charge other Stellantis battery-electric vehicles through vehicle-to-vehicle charging, as well as provide power back to the grid through vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging. This allows for flexibility in charging options. The truck can also send power to a home during a storm, power a tailgate party, or provide power at a camp or jobsite. There is an onboard power panel in the truck bed that can provide up to 7.2 kW of power, and an available onboard power panel in the front trunk (frunk) that can provide up to 3.6 kW.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV has impressive performance numbers, such as a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 654 horsepower, and 620 lb.-ft. of torque. It also has a maximum payload capacity of 2,700 pounds, can ford up to 24 inches of water, and can tow up to 14,000 pounds.

Ram is dedicated to being a leader in powertrain innovation and meeting the demands of truck buyers with their lineup of vehicles. They currently offer the most fuel-efficient 4x4s and the fastest, most powerful pickup trucks straight from the factory.

2025 Ram 1500 REV

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV comes in five trims: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and a new Tungsten trim.

The Ram 1500 REV is a significant contribution to Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. This plan aims to provide innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions, and Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles that meet customer demands by 2025.

Additionally, the Ram 1500 REV XR with an even greater range than the original model will be introduced after the all-electric Ram 1500 REV.

No-compromise electrified benchmark with segment-leading capability, power, performance and efficiency

The Ram 1500 REV offers consumers exceptional performance with dual 250-kilowatt electric drive modules that provide all-wheel-drive capability. These modules combine the motor, gearbox, and inverter.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV has one module located on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect feature that allows the front wheels to rotate freely in specific situations to increase efficiency. There is also a 250-kW module positioned on the rear axle, which comes with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The standard battery pack of the Ram 1500 REV, which has a capacity of 168-kWh, has a target range of up to 350 miles, while the optional 229-kWh large battery pack has a target range of up to an exceptional 500 miles. Both battery packs can provide an additional 110 miles of range in just 10 minutes of 800-volt DC fast charging, with a maximum charging rate of 350 kW, offering a swift and convenient recharging solution.

The Ram 1500 REV can make lives easier by providing vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging that can power a home during a storm, run tailgate parties or provide energy at campsites or job sites. The truck also has an onboard power panel in the bed that can provide up to 7.2 kW of power, while the available onboard power panel in the front trunk, known as the "frunk," can offer up to 3.6 kW.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is constructed on the all-new STLA Frame, which is purposely created for full-size electric vehicles with a body-on-frame design. The frame is made of lightweight but strong advanced materials to enhance stiffness and durability. It has a wider middle to incorporate the battery pack with the frame rails’ protection, and a full-length aero belly pan contributes to a .340 coefficient of drag, making it the most aerodynamic truck in its segment.

The Ram 1500 REV also boasts of excellent ride and handling with its multi-link independent rear suspension and segment-exclusive active-level, four-corner air suspension with adaptive damping. The adjustable air suspension has five modes to choose from: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1, and off-road 2. Its 22-by-9-inch aluminum wheels with 275/50R22 Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires provide unmatched wear resistance and reduced road noise.

The Ram 1500 REV offers Hands-free Active Driving Assist and ParkSense Automated Parking System for autonomous driving. Active Driving Assist uses cameras and radars to enable hands-on-wheel or hands-free driving with adaptive cruise control and lane centering. It can determine which roads are suitable for the technology.

Modern design showcases all-new face of Ram’s electrified future

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV has a modern design that stays true to Ram's signature bold and heroic presence while signaling a future that is electric. Its all-new face is easily recognizable with a striking graphic presence and visual architecture. The all-electric Ram 1500 REV features premium LED headlamps, a modern R-A-M badge, and a one-touch power-operated frunk with 15 cu.-ft. of space, making it stand out from other light-duty models. The Ram 1500 REV has a modern, body-color front fascia that sets it apart while still retaining the brand's DNA.

Ram's first fully electrified light-duty truck features stretched body lines and fender openings to cover all-terrain tires. The all-electric Ram 1500 REV has a specific, newly designed hood that maximizes internal frunk volume. The body-side character line stretches from front to rear and a modern side profile complements the front and rear. The charge port is on the driver's side front quarter panel, illuminated by blinking premium LED lighting and an audible sound signals the start of charging. The charge port offers Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging on the top half and DC fast charging on the bottom half.

The back of the Ram 1500 REV showcases a new R-A-M badge, modern premium LED taillights, and a power tailgate in Tungsten models. The tailgate design is specific to the electric truck, and the taillights stretch onto it, clearly identifying the vehicle as an all-electric Ram 1500. RamBox, an illuminated, lockable bed storage system with drain plugs and a 115-volt outlet, is available in the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, providing the best lockable bed storage in the segment.

Authentic, premium materials compliment the most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV has an exceptional interior that sets a new standard for pickup trucks. The interior design team used premium materials that are both comfortable and durable. The team focused on colors, textures, and materials to create an unexpected level of luxury. The truck features authentic carbon-fiber, metal, and leather elements.

The Ram 1500 REV is the most advanced Ram truck ever made and comes equipped with cutting-edge technology features, such as the Uconnect 5 system, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch passenger screen, a digital rearview mirror, a Head-up Display, and a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV comes with improved features such as an e-shifter with new buttons for eco mode, hill-descent control, axle lock, and frunk access. Additionally, new regen buttons provide normal or one pedal driving with max regen. A redesigned illuminated power symbol starter button, push-button trailer steering knob, and accessory switch bank with on-screen and off-screen buttons complete the enhancements.

The Ram 1500 REV Tungsten trim provides customers with a premium experience while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500. The Indigo/Sea Salt interior boasts new platinum patina/semi-bright dual-textured metal accents with diamond knurling, along with suede-wrapped headliner, A- and B-pillars, and visors. The driver and front passenger seats are heated and ventilated, and made of premium quilted leather with 24-way power, massage function, power lumbar support, and four-way powered headrests. Tungsten also features a Tungsten badge with inlaid lettering and diamond knurling on the center console, brushed platinum patina aluminum litho bezels, a unique shifter center cap, a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with 23 speakers, dual wireless chargers, and a metal pedal kit to enhance its high-quality feel and appearance.

The most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV comes with an all-new Uconnect system, which is the most advanced system ever. Customers can choose between a 12- or 14.5-inch touchscreen display for a seamless user experience. The Uconnect 5 system has more connected services and features than ever before, making it incredibly easy to use.

A few highlights of the system include:

12- and new 14.5-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays that feature split-screen capability for dual application operation

New 10.25-inch passenger screen with three major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras

EV Pages showing: Power Flow: demonstrates the flow of power through the vehicle in kW Range Impact: advises how to reduce energy consumption and increase range Driving History: a power/charge bar chart showing energy consumption and regeneration in current, weekly, two-week and four-week intervals Charge Schedules: recommends when to charge and for how long Plug & Charge: automatically authorizes payments when plugged into a compatible charging station Max Battery Level: customer has a choice between an 80% charge level for daily/towing needs, which is optimized for battery performance, or 100% for long distance needs Charging Level The driver’s digital cluster display features one pedal driving that can bring the truck to a stop. Other EV gauges include current power, regen, range and battery temperature



The 2025 Ram 1500 REV offers a 10.25-inch passenger screen that is exclusively visible to the front passenger and offers three main functions: co-pilot, entertainment, and exterior vehicle camera views. The screen includes an HDMI plug for phone or tablet connectivity, turning the touchscreen into an extension of the device, enabling internet searches, music, and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.

The truck also features a full-color Head-up Display (HUD) that is configurable up to 10 inches, displaying several content areas simultaneously, such as Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear, and speed limit. The HUD settings can be customized and saved within the driver profiles.

The 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster of the Ram 1500 REV is tailored to its battery-electric capabilities, showing a new screen for charge schedule and one-pedal driving. It also offers a range of menus, including driver-assist technologies like adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, drowsy driver detection, and speed limit traffic signs display.

With the Ram app, the Smartphone as a Key feature allows customers to use their smartphones to access and start the vehicle without taking their phone out of their pocket. Ram owners can also share digital keys with other smartphones while having full control over access. The card key serves as a backup in case the phone battery is dead, or the driver doesn't have their phone with them. A traditional key fob comes as standard, but the smartphone and card key options offer customers more flexibility in accessing their trucks.

Ultra-premium Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system provides exceptional sound quality

The top-of-the-line Ram 1500 Tungsten comes with an outstanding 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system as standard, delivering exceptional audio quality through 23 finely tuned speakers, including a powerful 12-inch subwoofer, which is exclusive to this model.