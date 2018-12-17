New BMW 8 Series has been on the market for a few weeks, but it has already shocked the world with its premium design and advanced drivetrain system. And something more – tuners around the world have noticed the potential of this bad boy for even higher performance marks and drivetrain refinement. One such team is the Wuppertal based MANHART. With its extensive customizing program, the engineers at the studio present us their depiction of a sporty and fine-tuned M850i. Let's check it out!

The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged N63 V8 gasoline engine was heavily revised and tweaked in order to excel performance – along with all mechanical changes, MANHART team has included MHTronic software optimization that enables the eight cylinders to generate the massive 621hp and 870Nm of torque! Additional changes and upgrades include rear axle muffler with four tailpipes and numerous carbon-fiber components.

Also, MANHART has not only improved performance, but also has enhanced vehicle's look by installing exclusive H&H springs that contribute to stability and also lower the overall height of the machine, sporty front and rear spoilers, made out of carbon fiber, and sexy 21-inch Concave One light-alloy wheels. And all this is topped off with sexy charcoal black body finish with golden yellow MANHART stripe. Sexy!

Source: MANHART