Hyundai earns two out of ten coveted spots in 2019 WardsAuto 10 Best Engine competition for the new 2019 NEXO FCEV and 2019 Kona Electric CUV. The recognition has highlighted vehicles' powertrains, the sophisticated fuel-efficient system and of course, the performance rates.

As you might well know, NEXO remains brand's flagship model and the latest edition surely deserves some attention – with estimated driving range of 380 miles, the machine not only offers some incredible EPA-estimated emissions, but also showcases how the future of automobiles should look.

What was also taken under consideration is NEXO's refueling time, achieved in as little as five minutes, which allows customers to live a life as close as to a gasoline-powered SUV in terms of range and refueling speed. NEXO hydrogen storage uses three separate hydrogen tanks in the rear of the vehicle that allow some neat overall performance – 161hp and 291lb-ft of torque! On the other hand, Kona Electric was recognized for its efficient and agile 201hp and 291lb-ft engine that works in perfect harmony with the high-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai reveals details about new Kona Electric

And as it comes to the event itself, WardsAuto 10 Best Engines seeks and honors the most advanced and refined systems in the world – at this year's event there were 34 entries that competed for recognition and awards. Since its beginning in 1995, the event has honored Hyundai team ten times: the Tau V-8 was in 2009 (4.6-liter), 2010 (4.6-liter) and 2011 (5.0-liter); the Gamma I-4 in 2012; the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain in 2015; the Nu (2.0-liter plug-in Hybrid) in 2016; the four-cylinder Turbocharged DOHC (1.4-liter); and the (3.3-liter) in 2018.

Source: Hyundai