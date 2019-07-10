Buick's flagship seven-seater SUV welcomes 2020 model year with a new family member that comes with exclusive styling and tons of tech upgrades. What makes this one different from other competitors is the new Sport Touring package, revised front- and rear-end, neat 20-inch aluminum wheels and, of course, an efficient drivetrain system.

Powered by Buick's personal 3.6-liter V6 power unit, which delivers 310hp and 266lb-ft of torque, the 2020 Enclave ensures agile and confident road behavior. Furthermore, as it seems, engineers have relied on comfort and next-gen infotainment systems. There's an 8-inch diagonal touchscreen, SiriusXM navigation, Rear Vision Camera and HD Surround Vision system.

What also will catch the eye of both fans and skeptics is the set of new exterior colors: Champagne Gold Metallic, Rich Garnet Metallic (Avenir only) and Dark Moon Blue Metallic. This neat little addition, along with the revised and futuristic expression with massive proportions and aggressive stance do make sure that this model surely deserves attention.

Let's also remind you that Buick is one of the few award-winning brands for excellent customer service and driving experience. Of course, Avenir lineup has always stood as brand's luxurious gem and there's fine reason for this: Buick has always tried to push its own boundaries forward and find new ways to satisfy its customers and fans.

Source: Buick