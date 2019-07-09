Nissan team announces details and pricing for 2020 Nissan GT-R, NISMO, 50th Anniversary Edition. These ultimate performance machines go on sale on July 12 this year at selected US Nissan dealers with a starting price of $210,740. Let's see a brief description, shall we?

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

2020 GT-R NISMO brings tons of new features on the table with its new race-proven turbochargers, improved gearbox shift control, lighter components, reduced overall weight and upgrades on the brakes and wheels. All these goodies are blended with a powerful 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces the massive 600hp and 481 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, each vehicle is handcrafted with its own takumi technician and features modified turbine shape and not that many blades. By doing so, engineers have managed to optimize the flow rate and enhance the engine response by 20 per cent without sacrificing horsepower.

2020 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

Based on previous year's edition, new family member comes with the already popular engine of the 2019 predecessor model – a 565hp 3.6-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine from the GT-R Premium grade. However, engineers have managed to make some tweaks here and there and now the renowned powertrain delivers the massive 600hp and 481lb-ft of torque.

In addition, GT-R Track Edition includes numerous more enhancements. Such are the additional adhesive bonding of the body structure, NISMO-tuned 4-wheel independent suspension, reduced overall weight and additional roll stiffness. There are also wide 20-inch NISMO forged wheels, carbon-fiber rear spoiler and NISMO-spec tires.

2020 Nissan GT-R Premium Edition

The Premium lineup includes a revised turbocharged tuning, burnished exhaust tips, new RAYS 20-inch forged aluminum wheel design, new headlight inner color and an exclusive "Hai Gray" premium interior with hand-stitched semi-aniline appointments. Furthermore, 2020 GT-R Premium is geared with a twin-turbo VR30DETT 3.8-liter V6 rated at 565hp and 476 lb-ft of torque. There's also a Titanium exhaust system fitted with Active Noise Cancelation and Active Sound Enhancement technologies.

2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

The exclusive new GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition is available in three-heritage-era, two-tone exterior body finish. The exclusive artwork is created in order to represent GT-R's liveries from the Japan GP series.

In terms of interior, the 50th Anniversary Edition features an exclusive gray interior color scheme, which gives a sense of luxury. The cabin features unique steering wheel and shift knob trim, exclusive embossed seats with Alcantara headliner and unique stitching.

Source: Nissan