2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is already available for order. Just as its standard sibling, the Cayenne S, this new model features a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 power unit, delivering a total of 434hp and 405lb-ft of torque. This massive power output is processed via an 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive system that together ensure smooth, progressive and rewarding driving experience. Furthermore, this setup allows some quick sprint – 4.6 seconds for 0-100km/h and a top speed of 295km/h. Impressive, right?

Highlights

Some of the features of the new Coupe include a lowered roofline, compared to the standard model, a heavily raked windshield and rear window, all along with a neatly revised body styling. The vehicle presents new sharper proportions and wider stance – the rear-end is 18 millimeters wider than the predecessor model. Also, the new family member includes a fixed roof spoiler and an adaptive rear spoiler that extends by 135 millimeters at speeds above 100km/h.

Cayenne S Coupe also benefits from an exclusive Chrono Package, which include 20-inch alloy wheels, eight-way Sport Seats, a panoramic fixed glass roof, 2 plus 2 seating and overall lower seats level. Additionally, Porsche team also includes optional Lightweight Sport Package, which comes with a suite of sporty-looking body modifications in any color. More precisely, the exclusive upgrade features a carbon-fiber roof and 22-inch GT Design wheels made of forged aluminum. This very same package includes interior appointments as Houndstooth cloth seat centers and sporty exhaust pipe.

New Cayenne S Coupe is part of Porsche's 2020 model lineup. It is expected to arrive in dealerships in fall, 2019. Stick with us for further information!

Source: Porsche