After proving itself worthy, Lexus team has decided to take the challenge to the next level and create a new performance-focused RC F Track Edition model. After numerous winning sessions, RC F has managed to inspire its own creators in order to achieve more.

Already on sale, the 2019 RC F Coupe benefits from numerous changes and tweaks. Of course, the most notable are within the drivetrain system, but there are also changes made on within the cabin and utility features.

In order to gain more refined feel, the engineering team has added arms and steering rack mounts to the suspension system, all along with more rigid engine mounts. The powerful engine is a 5.0-liter V8 beast that delivers a total of 457hp and 520Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that features high final drive ratio (3.13 vs 2.93), which contributes to a more off-the-line response.

In order to ensure sharp acceleration from a standing start, the new electronic launch control has made its debut with this model. It automatically adjusts the traction and throttle control for maximum take-off performance. The only thing the driver needs to press is the brake pedal and then to engage the system by pressing a single button on the central console.

RC F also gains new Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, exclusively designed for this particular coupe. These feature an unique profile and tread pattern, which helps to reduce understeer, improve lateral grip and increase durability in extreme driving conditions.

In terms of styling changes, there are tons of changes and additions. There's a new headlight design with stacked arrangement of LEDs with integrated daytime running lights, signature spindle grille and lower lip opening, which spans the base of the grille, creating the effect of a shorter front fascia. At the rear-end, there's a new tail light set, revised bumper design and overall cleaner and more straightforward design.

SEE ALSO: Kahn Design proudly presents new Range Rover Santorini Black Edition!

Reflecting lineup's motorsport success, the new RC F Track Edition is also equipped with tons of advanced parts in order to improve aerodynamics and performance rates. Such include numerous carbon-fiber components as front lip spoiler, the fixed carbon fiber rear wing, a Brembo braking system and sweet 19-inch BBS forged wheels.

Sweet!

Source: Lexus