Porsche extends the Cayenne model lineup with the new Coupe body style edition. Highlights include sharper lines and redesigned body sections. There are adaptive rear spoiler, individual rear seats, panoramic fixed glass and an optional carbon fiber roof.

These already mentioned revised proportions give the new Cayenne more athletic stance and sporty appearance. This effect is achieved via a roof spoiler, front windshield and A-pillars that are shallower than previous models, while the restyled rear doors and quarter panels broaden the shoulders of the machine.

Standard and optional equipment

Building on the already well-equipped Cayenne, new Coupe family member comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management, Sport Chrono Package and 20-inch wheels. There are also sporty seats, vast interior space and even larger cargo volume.

Drivetrain system

The dynamic lines of the exterior are resembling the advanced drivetrain system and these technical features and achievements.

New Cayenne Coupe machines will come with Sport Chrono Package as standard equipment. There are two high-performance engines, available at market launch. Cayenne Coupe can be specified with either 3.0-liter mono-turbo V6, which generates 335hp and maximum torque of 332lb-ft, which allows the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds and chase a top speed of 271km/h (151mph).

The second engine is a bit larger – a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which produces a total of 541hp and 567lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from start to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 320km/h.

Prices for new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe start from $75,300USD.

Source: Porsche