Nissan announces details about the all-new 2020 Sentra, which goes on sale on January 28, 2020 at Nissan dealers worldwide. The new family member represents a breakthrough for Nissan's popular compact sedan – with its appealing exterior design, comprehensive suite of advanced driving technologies and next-gen safety features, new Sentra will surely impress both fans and skeptics of the brand.

With a starting price of $19,090USD, the eighth generation presents bold styling and tons of sporty elements from its siblings, Maxima and Altima. The vehicle is geared with a new and more efficient 2.0-liter 4-cylinder power unit that generates a total of 149hp and 14lb-ft of torque, which represents a total increase of 20 percent, compared to the previous model. Sentra's driving dynamics are further enhanced by the exclusive independent rear suspension matched to McPherson strut front suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers. Also new are the responsive dual-pinion rack electric power steering system and Nissan's Intelligent Trace Control technology.

SEE ALSO: Porsche reveals first details about new 2020 Macan GTS

The vehicle also adopts the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite, which is comprised of six advanced driver-assist systems: Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Sentra also features standard Rear Door Alert, 10 supplemental airbags and Intelligent Driver Alertness.

Source: Nissan