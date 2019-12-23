With 2019 drawing to a close, Honda's all-new sporty and upgraded multipurpose ATW were named winners of a prominent event by influential media outlets. The Talon 1000R and 1000X have managed to earn UTV Action's "New UTV of the Year" award, while Honda Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT EPS was named ATV.com's "Utility ATV of the Year".

This announcement brings an exciting end to a fast-paced year that saw Honda's Powersports Division come to market with the Talon 1000X and 1000R two-seat sport side-by-sides. Furthermore, Talon 1000X-4 and Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve four-seat side-by-sides, along with the Rancher, Foreman and Foreman Rubicon were also awarded recognitions.

When listing Talon's notable features, UTV Action's edition mentioned that Honda's industry-exclusive Dual-Clutch Transmission, which offers two automatic models, along with a manual one with paddle shifters.

2019 Talon 1000R and Talon 1000X share a common frame and engine, but the wheelbase and suspension configurations are what set them apart. Both modules feature Honda's I-4WD technology and sub-transmission with high and low transmission ranges, technological features that help the vehicles excel in a wide variety of conditions.

Also, Honda's DCT is also used on the Foreman Rubicon 4x4 DCT EPS, which has managed to earn praise from ATV.com.

Introduced as a 2020 model, the latest-generation Foreman Rubicon also features a larger-displacement power unit for more mid- and low-range torque, an all-new reverse lever for a faster transition between driver and reverse gears, and a new rack system, which works in conjunction with Honda's new Pro-Connect accessories.