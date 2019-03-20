New Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has recently hit the roads and in brand's own words, this new model would reshape the vision of the luxury Coupe segment. So, let's see some of vehicle's highlights, shall we?

Design

First of all, the new Coupe features a new design language. It is aggressive and stylish and brings that spark of sporty aggressiveness. There are new A-pillars that feature a more pronounced slope, which lowers the roof silhouette. Furthermore, it proudly showcases new diamond radiator grille, which is available in either silver or black finish. In fact, it is part of the Night package, which adds chrome trim components. There's an eye-catching set of features as the standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps, elegant lines, new diffuser and stylish tailpipe trims as well as full-LED tail lamps.

Drivetrain system

GLC Coupe comes with a choice of four-cylinder petrol and diesel units from the latest generations. This diesel unit has already met the requirements of the Euro 6d standards, while the petrol engine works in perfect harmony with the integrated 48-volt on-board electrical system.

What makes this machine special is the new suspension system. As an alternative to the standard sport suspension with adaptive damping, new GLC Coupe features DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL, which adjusts dampers for the steel spring on the front and rear axle on demand and with a single button. Also, depending on the road situation, the damping is controlled individually for each wheel in interaction with the engine, gearbox and steering characters. In addition, the AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension is also available – it brings enhanced comfort and sporty feel.

