The new 2022 Acura NSX Type S proved itself worthy at the iconic Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit yesterday, establishing a new production car course lap record of 1:32:784, nearly three seconds quicker than the previous best. Pilot was Ricky Taylor, driver of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 for Wayne Taylor Racing and two-time and defending IMSA prototype series champion. The historic run eclipsed the previous 2-mile course record of 1:35.663 set in 2019 by Sports Car Club of America Hall-of-Famer Peter Cunningham driving a production-spec 2019 NSX.

Long Beach is such a fun track, but definitely challenging with so little margin for error, said Ricky Taylor after the record setting run, Thankfully, the new Acura NSX Type S is not only crazy fast, it's also remarkably easy to control at the limit. It's a very special car and perfectly suited for a track like this.

2022 Acura NSX Type S

Delivering the ultimate driving experience, the new 2022 Acura NSX Type S raises the already impressive performance of Acura's cutting-edge electrified supercar to new levels. The enhanced twin-turbocharged V6 shares its turbos with the NSX GT3 Evo race car and the total output from the NSX's revolutionary three-motor Sport Hybrid SH-AWD power unit has been increased to 600-horsepower and 492 lb.-ft. of torque.

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen ID.4 reaches its turnaround point after an epic tour

Instantly recognizable by its aggressive styling, NSX Type S is as purposeful as it is beautiful. A distinctive new front fascia with a wider air inlet increases engine cooling and an NSX GT3-inspired rear diffuser improves its aerodynamic performance. Every angle has been carefully crafted by designers and engineers working closely together to enhance the supercar's performance as well as create a distinct and dramatic design.

In celebration of the final year of NSX production, just 350 limited edition Type S models will be built, with 300 units destined for U.S. customers.