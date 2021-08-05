Acura announced that it will auction off the first-ever produced 2022 NSX Type S during Monterey Car Week. Making its debut on the 12th of August, during Monterey Car Week, the 2022 NSX Type S is the brand's most advanced and performance-focused street-legal Acura NSX ever created.

The lineup comes in a limited run of merely 350 units and will be available worldwide, as 300 will be offered in the US. Every unit is produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio and is geared with a twin-turbo V-6 and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD system.

Mecum Auctions' event held at the Monterey Car Week, also known as The Daytime Auction, will run Aug. 12-14 and take place at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course.

