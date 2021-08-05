Mecum will Auction the first Acura NSX Type S for Charity
Acura announced that it will auction off the first-ever produced 2022 NSX Type S during Monterey Car Week. Making its debut on the 12th of August, during Monterey Car Week, the 2022 NSX Type S is the brand's most advanced and performance-focused street-legal Acura NSX ever created.
The lineup comes in a limited run of merely 350 units and will be available worldwide, as 300 will be offered in the US. Every unit is produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio and is geared with a twin-turbo V-6 and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD system.
Mecum Auctions' event held at the Monterey Car Week, also known as The Daytime Auction, will run Aug. 12-14 and take place at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course.
SEE ALSO: McLaren pays tribute to the first Speedtail attribute prototype, Albert
Acura is proud to help inspire America's next generation of designers, engineers and manufacturers through the expansion of STEAM education in underserved communities, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer Jon Ikeda said. We hope to help them discover the possibilities of their own futures, especially those students who have not had sufficient access to these types of programs due to COVID and other socio-economic factors.