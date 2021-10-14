2022 lexus lx 600

"Good things come to those who wait," the age-old expression goes. Following three impressive generations, the wait is now over – an all-new LX has arrived. Totally redesigned from the ground up – inside and out – the all-new 2022 LX 600 stands as the ultimate sport-utility flagship in the luxury brand's growing and diversified model portfolio. The full-size luxury SUV, with its newly reengineered body-on-frame platform, avant-garde style and luxurious cabin, embodies Lexus' commitment to meeting the diversifying needs and lifestyles of customers. It is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the first quarter of 2022.

Since its launch in 1995, the LX has been a luxury SUV icon shaped by an identity distinguished by an indomitable duality. Its comfortable ride quality and long list of amenities have defined it as a luxurious long-range cruiser, yet its tried-and-tested off-road specifications and equipment have taken it beyond the pavement in more than 50 countries and regions around the globe. As of August 2021, over 500,000 LX models have been sold throughout the world.

For its fourth generation, LX offers unparalleled refinement thanks to a full optimization of nearly every component. It adopts an all-new 20% more rigid GA-F platform, which serves as a robust foundation for its body-on-frame build. Weight is reduced by 441 pounds when compared to its predecessor, and body rigidity is also increased.

Powering LX is a high-output, high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. More refined vehicle control in both on-road and off-road situations is enabled by the new Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system and Electric Power Steering (EPS).

Beyond the LX's aluminum doors is an all-new cabin designed for the utmost in comfort and usability. The instrument panel features Lexus Interface with Lexus' first dual display configuration. A 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen help to create a more comfortable driving experience with their variety of views, instrumentation and control adjustments.

LX's exterior design pursues a blend of athletic performance, accessible functionality and striking beauty – a combination that began with the all-new NX. Key to LX's design are optimized proportions that combine sophistication with power and presence.

Speaking to a wide variety of customers and diverse lifestyles is essential to the LX's ethos. This mindset has enabled the expansion of LX's range, which adds the all-new Ultra Luxury and F SPORT grades. The Ultra Luxury offers four independent seats for opulent travel comfort on all road surfaces. Customers preferring a sportier look and feel can select the F SPORT grade with its unique touches and handling.

KEY TECHNICAL IMPROVEMENTS NEW GA-F PLATFORM

By adopting a new GA-F platform and redesigning the entire framework of the vehicle from the ground up, engineers revised the LX's fundamental characteristics and reduced its center of gravity and weight, while increasing body rigidity to achieve a smooth composure and superior comfort level, according to Lexus Driving Signature. The new LX is 441 pounds lighter than its predecessor and realizes a predictable, balanced comportment during turning, acceleration and deceleration maneuvers, plus improves stability when driving off-road.

To achieve both a high level of off-road driving performance and on-road handling stability, the front high-mounted double wishbone suspension, suspension geometry and optimized coil springs offer both excellent vehicle stability and ride comfort. The suspension stroke, which is an important factor for off-road driving performance, is made sufficiently long with 100 mm/3.93 in. of bound and 145 mm/5.7 in. of rebound (15 mm/0.6 in. longer than that of the previous model) to help achieve both exceptional on and off-road driving performance.

The capable four-link axle-type suspension with rear lateral control arms is inherited from the previous model, while the suspension arms and shock absorber layout and characteristics are refined to facilitate control of axle movement, resulting in enhanced vehicle stability and ride comfort. The rebound stroke is increased by 20 mm/0.8 in. compared to the previous model to ensure excellent road-following performance.

The rear shock absorbers are placed outside of the lower control arm, and the shock absorber mounting angle has been adjusted to match the angle at which the axle moves. This makes it easier for the shock absorbers to follow the vertical movement of the wheels, increasing their damping effect and, thus, better absorbing shocks and vibrations from the road surface to provide exceptional vehicle stability.

POWER + LINEARITY: 3.5-LITER TWIN-TURBO V6 AND DIRECT SHIFT-10AT

The 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine (V35A-FTS engine) is smaller than the outgoing naturally aspirated V8 and provides increased output and torque through turbocharging. The engine produces an output of 409 hp (415 PS) and maximum 479 lb.-ft. of torque and maintains maximum torque in a wide range up to about 3,600 rpm, making it easier to handle not only during on-road driving but also during off-road driving, which can require frequent use in the low-speed range.

The Direct Shift-10AT produces a smooth start that only a torque converter can provide, as well as manual transmission-like direct acceleration by activating lockup in almost its entire range of operation (except when the vehicle starts from a stop). The cross gear ratio setting – which brings the gear ratios of each stage closer together – and the quick gear shift time make for crisp gear shifting at regular intervals, creating a driving rhythm that is in harmony with the sound of the engine.

A wide range of gear ratios is employed for strong starting comfort as well as high-speed driving. The low first gear increases the driving force when starting at low speeds, providing a smooth start and powerful low speed off-road driving performance. In contrast, the high gearing in the 10th gear keeps the engine speed low during high-speed cruising, resulting in a quiet ride and lower fuel consumption.

An oil pan guard is installed to the lower body of the automatic transmission, which has been designed for off-road performance, to help reduce the risk of oil pan damage due to unplanned hits to the underfloor that might occur when conquering rocky roads.

ON-ROAD PERFORMANCE VIA THE LEXUS DRIVING SIGNATURE

LX's fundamental dynamic characteristics are enhanced by way of Lexus' first adoption of the GA-F platform and a weight reduction of 441 pounds. The high-output, high-torque twin-turbocharged engine, Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB), and Electric Power Steering (EPS) further deepen the Lexus Driving Signature by delivering driving performance that seamlessly connects deceleration, steering and acceleration in all situations, while the use of a new Active Height Control (AHC) system and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) help provide improved grip, traction and control as well as a sense of strength and security.

Although it is a frame-based vehicle that retains its predecessor's traditional off-road driving performance and vehicle stability, the new LX offers a high level of vehicle control, along with supreme on-road ride comfort.

ACTIVE HEIGHT CONTROL (AHC) SUSPENSION AND ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION (AVS)

The AHC suspension, which allows the ride height to be adjusted according to the driving environment, now comes with an expanded range of ride height positions. While ride height is still adjusted through the use of shock absorbers, gas and hydraulic springs and metal springs, a spring rate switching device – which was previously only used for the front wheels – is now used for the rear wheels as well, reducing the time needed to adjust ride height. There are three settings for vehicle height while the vehicle is in motion (Normal, Hi1 and Hi2) and a Low setting for passenger ingress and egress.

The system automatically adjusts vehicle height depending on the activation of Drive Mode Select or Multi-Terrain Select and the selection status of the transfer case. Ride height status can now be displayed not only on the gauge panel but also on the 7-inch touch display. Additionally, AHC not only adjusts the vehicle height but also responds to changes in vehicle posture, such as the amount of pitch and roll, and it stabilizes vehicle posture during turning, acceleration and deceleration by optimizing the spring rate as needed.

The suspension automatically adjusts to Hi1 or Hi2 in line with the road environment in coordination with the transfer case being in the L4 range or with the mode selected during the use of Multi-Terrain Select. When Hi1 or Hi2 is selected, the system automatically adjusts the vehicle height according to the vehicle's speed to help avoid interference with the road surface and improve handling stability.

The springs are softened to help provide a comfortable ride when overcoming bumps during in-town driving and are stiffened to help ensure a flat and stable ride when going around curves. An added benefit: Vehicle height automatically adjusts when the vehicle is in motion, and when at a standstill, lowers for easier passenger ingress and egress.

Changing to a linear solenoid valve system offers excellent damping force switching response, providing intricate and smooth control depending on the road surface and driving conditions. The damping force can be set low to provide a comfortable ride when going over bumps during in-town driving and can be set high to provide a flat and stable feeling when going around curves.

ELECTRIC POWER STEERING (EPS) AND ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED BRAKE (ECB)

The new EPS uses the motor and reduction gear instead of conventional hydraulics. It enables subtle tuning and provides a light steering sensation at low speeds, such as when driving off-road, and full steering weightiness at high speeds. The vehicle responds faithfully and linearly to steering operations. At low speeds, the light steering sensation contributes to reducing driver burden, and at high speeds, a moderate steering force in line with the vehicle's speed provides a driving experience that is distinctive of Lexus Driving Signature.

The Electronically Controlled Brake system employs a sensor to detect the degree of brake pedal depression and creates braking force with the hydraulic brakes for more linear braking characteristics. When Multi-Terrain Select is selected for off-road driving, the system is designed to ensure a high level of driving stability through detailed braking control to counter slipping or spinning wheels.

WHEEL, TIRE AND REAR TORSEN® LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL (LSD) PERFORMANCE

In addition to off-road driving performance, 22-inch forged aluminum wheels, the largest in the Lexus lineup, have been adopted for the first time to improve on-road performance. The unsprung weight of all wheels, including the available 18-inch and 20-inch wheels, has been reduced for optimized rolling resistance values.

Exclusive to F SPORT grade, a Torsen® LSD is employed to help ensure traction performance of the rear tires. When accelerating during a turn, it optimally distributes the driving force according to the load on the rear left and right wheels to achieve a high level of control performance. In straight-line driving, it responds well to changes in road conditions, contributing to stability.

SUPERIOR PROWESS BEYOND THE PAVEMENT

The new LX has further evolved its proven ability to handle rough roads. In addition to refining "hardware" performance features such as its traditional body-on-frame structure and rear rigid suspension, the new LX boasts evolved software features such as Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Crawl Control. Furthermore, the introduction of various advanced technologies that support off-road driving, such as a Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) and the LX's first dual display, enables the new LX to be driven with a greater sense of confidence in harsh environments.

INHERITANCE OF HERITAGE

The new LX inherits the golden ratio of a 2,850 mm/112 in. wheelbase, which has been carried over from the first generation in 1995, to provide both high-level performance on rough terrain and a spacious interior. The ground obstacle angles (approach angle, departure angle and ramp break angle), maximum stable inclination angle of 44 degrees, climbing ability of 45 degrees and maximum river crossing performance of 700 mm/27.5 in. are maintained at the same level as the previous model.

19.3-INCHES OF SCREEN ACCESS

The instrument panel features Lexus' first Lexus Interface dual display with a 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen designed to inform, not distract. The upper 12.3-inch display shows navigation, audio controls and the Multi-Terrain Monitor during off-road driving. The lower 7-inch touch display shows the climate control screen and serves as a driving-support screen for Multi-Terrain Select. Displaying the camera image on the upper screen while simultaneously displaying the real-time vehicle status on the lower screen allows the driver to monitor off-road driving conditions more safely without switching the display.

EVOLVED MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT (MTS)

The all-new LX also features Multi-Terrain Select, which allows the driver to select from six modes – Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow and Rock – to support off-road driving conditions. In addition to conventional brake hydraulics, the drive power and suspension are integrated and controlled for optimization according to the selected mode, making it possible to match driving performance to road conditions.

In addition, the operating range of Multi-Terrain Select, which was previously limited to the low range (L4), has been extended to the high range (H4). The Auto mode, which Lexus has adopted for the first time, uses information from various sensors to estimate the road conditions while driving and to optimize brake hydraulic pressure, driving force and suspension control. This feature allows the driver to maintain ideal driving performance in various driving conditions, without having to switch modes.

CRAWL CONTROL

Engaged when the vehicle is in low range, Crawl Control allows LX to move forward or in reverse at one of five driver-selected low-speed settings: LO, MIDL, MID, MIDH and HIGH. Crawl Control intuitively orchestrates the engagement and disengagement of engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior.

DOWNHILL ASSIST CONTROL

When descending a steep slope, the system is designed to automatically control the hydraulic pressure of the brakes on all four wheels to support stable descent without locking the wheels. Because the selected vehicle speed is maintained through the operation of a switch, the driver can concentrate on steering operations without worrying about braking and accelerating, thus reducing the burden on the driver.

MULTI-TERRAIN MONITOR (MTM)

The Multi-Terrain Monitor uses four cameras to help the driver see around the vehicle. The images captured by the front, side and rear cameras can be interchanged and are shown on the entire 12.3-inch display, allowing the driver to check road conditions, which are often in the driver's blind spots.

By switching to the Lexus-first, Back Underfloor View, images of the foreground taken in advance are provided to the driver as transparent-underfloor images. By superimposing the vehicle and wheel position over this image, the driver can check underfloor conditions and front-wheel position. In another view, the vehicle is made transparent, and an image showing the area around the rear wheels is magnified. This can enable the driver to ascertain conditions around the rear wheels and estimate distances to obstacles.

INTRODUCING ULTRA LUXURY AND F SPORT GRADES

ULTRA LUXURY

The Lexus-first four-seat Ultra Luxury grade enhances the LX lineup with special attention paid to the rear passenger space and their experience. To help achieve an unparalleled comfort level, the front seat can move forward, and the seat reclining angle can be controlled up to 48 degrees. Additionally, the rear seat display, behind the front passenger seat, can fold down to allow for forward visibility, offering an airy VIP seating experience with a maximum leg space of 1,100 mm/43 in. This seating posture is easily achieved with the push of one rear control panel button. A footrest behind the front passenger seat can be deployed to provide maximum comfort, from head to toe.

The rear seats feature Ultra Luxury-exclusive curved headrests, seatbacks and cushions that gently wrap around the head, hips and lower body. The all-new crafted VIP seating helps to offset any lateral G-forces and irregular road surfaces. The seats are shaped to help maintain a secure posture, while the use of soft urethane with superior vibration absorption performance helps to suppress unwanted movement – even in off-road driving conditions.

Added comfort features such as sunshades on the side and quarter windows, reading lights and a rear seat display are standard. An Ultra Luxury-exclusive air conditioning system offers unique overhead ceiling vents for a full body comfort breeze experience.

A product of relentless imagination and human-centered design, no surface is overlooked. The rear control panel, which centrally manages all functions and equipment of the rear passenger experience, has been carefully crafted for a seamless and intuitive guest experience. The space for wireless charging has been lowered to ensure visibility while seated in a reclined position. Cup holders are equipped with a lid, and, with the lid closed, the resulting surface, which is coated with a scratch-resistant self-healing paint, can be used as a note table. The large console box provides ample storage space, and the DC power supply, USB and headphone jacks located within provide added functionality.

F SPORT

Guests preferring a sportier look and feel can select the F SPORT grade – a first for LX – with its unique design touches and handling.

Styling features of the F SPORT grade include new and exclusive 22-inch forged aluminum wheels and F mesh design spindle grille with jet-black chrome grille frame. Inside, the steering wheel and shifter feature textured genuine leather for improved style and grip, while the exclusive F SPORT emblem is applied throughout. A custom crafted F designed seat further enhances hold against lateral g-forces. Ultra White (exterior) with Circuit Red (interior) are offered as an F SPORT grade exclusive.

Driving performance for the F SPORT grade features uniquely tuned standard front and rear performance dampers, a Torsen® LSD and a rear stabilizer. Special tuning of the EPS and AVS offers performance focused response and handling stability that only the F SPORT can provide.

NEXT-GENERATION DESIGN

The all-new Lexus next-generation interior and exterior design marries superior function with stunning aesthetic. The front A-pillars are pulled rearward to create a cab-backward design, and a stout torso and 22-inch wheels (the largest in the Lexus lineup) express a dynamic driving image. For its spindle grille, a three-dimensional shape comprised of seven sets of floating bars creates a seamless and frame-free structure. It is style rooted in function: fine-tuning the thickness of each bar to the millimeter achieves not only a new look but also provides the high-level cooling performance required for the twin-turbo engine. The side radiator grilles also have large openings to ensure cooling performance and are shaped to provide a high-level rectifying effect.

For the headlamps, the L-shaped clearance lamps (with daytime running lamp function) have evolved into a three-dimensional shape, and their inner lenses have been doubled, with each having a different level to give a sense of depth and change depending on the viewing angle.

The sides portray a strong sense of unity and mass, with a thick, horizontal torso running the entirety of the profile, blending through to the muscular rear wheel arches. The LX's quarter pillars narrow from the roof to the back window, while a distinct chiseled flow from the underside of the vehicle runs up from the lower edge of the rocker panels to behind the rear tires.

As seen on the 2022 NX, the redesigned rear LEXUS logo symbolizes the next generation of Lexus. For the rear combination lamps, tail lamps have been adopted that combine an L-shape and a continuous axial flow from the front to the shoulders and then to the rear silhouette.

New 22-inch forged aluminum wheels employ the high contrast of black and machined brilliance, emphasizing their largest-ever sizing for Lexus. For the Ultra Luxury grade, a deep three-dimensional effect is expressed by high-gloss paint, giving the tires and wheels a presence appropriate to the LX's size.

LEXUS INTERFACE: INTUITIVE CONNECTED MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM New for 2022, the North American-developed Lexus Interface multimedia system allows the LX to seamlessly integrate and navigate life's twists and turns. The Lexus Interface's 12.3-inch upper touchscreen with added LX-exclusive 7-inch lower touchscreen, provides intuitive technology at the occupants' fingertips. The screen's new Human Machine Interface (HMI) enhances user interaction through sight, touch and voice, while balancing accessibility needs. Lexus Interface incorporates a new Voice Assistant developed with a human-centered approach. The Voice Assistant is intended to be the primary way guests interact with the new multimedia system. Designed with dual microphones with speaker location capability and enhanced noise-cancellation, the system enables a voice-first approach allowing front seat occupants an expanded and interactive experience to access navigation, media, phone and other vehicle control settings. With the ubiquitous use of smart phones, an intuitive and simple guest experience is now possible with Lexus Interface. With the Lexus Interface User Profile feature, the driver's personalized settings and experience can be retained in the cloud and accessible on the go in other Lexus Interface equipped vehicles. Once a profile is created in the Lexus App, guests can use a Bluetooth handheld device, smart key or manual login to access it. The Lexus Interface native navigation system was designed with ease of use and functional beauty in mind. Featuring 100% cloud capability and integrated Google Points of Interest data, the system allows faster and more accurate directions and mapping. Over-the-air (OTA) updates offer real-time updates for mapping and enriched media experiences. The native navigation is also available to occupants with or without a network connection. Offline mode detects when the vehicle is near or entering an area with low connectivity and downloads applicable maps and services in advance. LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM+ 2.5 The 2022 LX comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety features to the vehicle. For starters, the Pre-Collision System (PCS), which includes Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection, features an enhancement to the lens camera and millimeter-wave radar elements to expand the response range. By enhancing the radar and camera capabilities, it is now possible for the system to help detect not only the vehicle ahead but also a preceding bicyclist in daytime and even a preceding pedestrian in daytime and low-light conditions. At intersections, the system has the capability under certain conditions to recognize an oncoming vehicle when performing a left-hand turn, or a pedestrian when performing left and right-hand turns, and is designed to activate typical PCS functions if needed. Additional PCS functions include Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), which is designed to assist steering within the vehicle's lane as cued by the driver. All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) can be activated above 30 mph and is designed to perform vehicle-to-vehicle distance controls down to 0 mph and can resume from a stop. DRCC also includes a feature that allows for smooth overtaking of slower vehicles. If traveling behind a vehicle going slower than the preset speed, once the driver engages the turn signal, the system will provide an initial increase in acceleration in preparation for changing lanes; and, after the driver changes lanes, the vehicle will continue acceleration until it reaches the original preset driving speed. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA) is designed to help notify the driver if it senses an inadvertent lane departure at speeds above 32 miles per hour via steering wheel vibrations or audible alert. It can also take slight corrective measures to help keep the driver within the visibly marked lane. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to provide slight steering force to help steer to the center of the lane to assist the driver with staying in the lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle. LTA alerts the driver with a visual warning and either an audible alert or steering wheel vibration. Additional Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 features include Intelligent High Beams, which detects preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switches between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to acquire certain road sign information using a camera and navigation maps when data is available and displays them on the multi-information display (MID).