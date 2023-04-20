Lexus LM (2024)

Lexus LM

Lexus introduced the all-new Lexus LM at Auto Shanghai 2023, and it will be launched in over 60 countries worldwide, including Europe and Japan. The brand is known for its innovative spirit, offering a range of products to meet customers' needs globally.

The first-generation Lexus LM was launched in 2020 to fulfill customer demand for chauffeur-driven MPVs in Asia. The new LM has been completely redesigned to provide a luxurious and comfortable experience for all passengers, with a focus on ride comfort and functionality.

The exterior design features a sleek and elegant form, reflecting the brand's design language, while the interior offers practicality and refinement for drivers and meticulously crafted seats and technology for passengers.

LEXUS INTERNATIONAL NEW LM CHIEF ENGINEER TAKAMI YOKOO

The new Lexus LM was developed to meet the diverse lifestyles of luxury customers. The concept was to create a mobile space where customers could be themselves and relax from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. The goal was to inspire positive thought and action.

The development team faced the challenge of translating the Lexus Driving Signature to the LM, which many customers would enjoy from the rear seat with a chauffeur driving. They realized that by providing driving dynamics faithful to the driver's intentions, they could create a feeling of security and refinement for rear seat passengers.

The team paid attention to every detail, from the chassis and body to the suspension and aerodynamic design. The seats were designed to suppress body sway, and the interior was tailored to high quality. The team hopes that customers will enjoy the "Luxury Mover" that Lexus has created with passion and care.

Ride Comfort

The development of the new Lexus LM prioritized ride quality for all passengers. MPVs have large aperture sliding doors, so ensuring body rigidity was crucial. Lexus improved core strength to achieve 50% higher torsional rigidity than the current model, using features such as braces on the radiator support and rear underfloor, a straight rocker structure, quarter pillar reinforcement, and structural adhesive for the upper body and floor.

Seat development analyzed passenger body movements for a relaxed state and minimized head movement. The front seats optimize surface pressure distribution for body hold, while the second-row seats use two types of shock-absorbing materials for gentle support. The AVS Suspension with Frequency-Sensitive Piston Valve provides excellent ride quality, while the "Rear Comfort" drive mode prioritizes rear-seat comfort with reduced posture changes during acceleration and deceleration.

Quietness

To make the new LM comfortable and quiet, a three-step approach to noise reduction was taken. The first step was reducing generated noise or source noise, mainly from road noise and wind noise. This was done by taking specific countermeasures such as using acoustic glass and tuning the engine and related mounts. The second step was preventing noise from entering the vehicle, achieved by sound insulation, and the third step was reducing noise inside the vehicle through sound absorption. Carefully calculated amounts and thicknesses of sound-absorbing, sound-insulating, and vibration-damping materials were placed throughout the vehicle to greatly reduce cabin noise.

2024 Lexus LM

A UNIQUE IDENTITY, WITH PROPORTIONS BORN FROM FUNCTIONAL PURITY AND DYNAMIC ELEGANCE

The primary design concept of the new LM was "Dignified Elegance", aiming to distinguish it as a flagship Lexus MPV. It achieves this by blending a distinct and stylish exterior appearance with a roomy and cozy interior.

Exterior design rooted in function

The LM's exterior design prioritizes next-generation Lexus design by creating a unique identity with functional purity and dynamic performance. The form of the LM is both elegant and dynamic, emphasizing the front and rear wheels for improved driving performance and ride comfort.

The cabin is spacious, with minimal interruptions in the longitudinal form, maximizing passenger space. The front design continues the evolution of the Spindle Body, a signature feature of Lexus. By applying the exterior color to the grille, the spindle shape is seamlessly integrated into the body. The minimized gap between the parts and body contributes to aerodynamic and cooling performance, as well as maneuverability.

A spacious interior combining comfort and convenience

The interior of the LM was crafted with the aim of creating a relaxing and spacious lounge-like environment using exquisite craftsmanship and a human-centered approach. The front seats incorporate the Lexus Tazuna Cockpit concept for a modern and spacious feel. The 6- and 7-seat versions focus on spaciousness and visibility, with personal touches throughout the cabin. The 4-seat model raises the level of personalization and privacy, featuring a partition equipped with a large screen display and other functions seamlessly integrated into the design elements. The interior colors feature sophisticated contemporary finishes, and the large independent seats aim to provide ultimate comfort. All components of the interior were designed to reduce visual noise, resulting in a relaxing environment for passengers.

MIND AND BODY IN EQUILIBRIUM THROUGH EFFORTLESS OMOTENASHI AND FEATURES WITH A WEALTH OF DETAIL

To meet the diverse needs of customers, the new LM has been developed with a focus on creating a relaxing indoor environment that feels like a hotel suite or a mobile private study.

Indirect lighting provides a relaxing atmosphere, and passengers can choose from a range of 64 illumination colors, including 14 themed colors and 50 custom colors that can be selected according to preference.

The "Rear Climate Concierge," a Lexus first, provides integrated control of elements such as air-conditioning, seat position, sunshades, and lighting to create an optimal cabin environment for passengers. There are four preset modes, and customizable modes are available to suit individual preferences.

The rear multi-operation panel is a detachable touch-screen controller that can be used to control various rear-seat functions, including the "Rear Climate Concierge," seats, audio, and lighting independently. Two controllers are located on the console armrests of the second-row seats to allow left and right passengers to set their own preferences.

4-SEAT MODEL ESPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR CHAUFFEUR-DRIVEN USE

The new LM is available in three configurations: 6 and 7 seats and a 4-seat model intended for use as a chauffeur-driven MPV.

The 4-seat model features a partition that separates the front and rear seats. The upper part of the partition has a retractable glass window with dimming function, while the lower part has a large 48-inch widescreen display that can be used for different purposes including online meetings and entertainment. A refrigerator and storage spaces are located under the display.

The rear seats have independent seats exclusive to the 4-seater model. The extension and retraction range of the ottoman has been increased, and the heated armrests and ottomans are another first for Lexus. The dedicated rear seat Warmth-Sensing IR (Infrared) Matrix Sensor is located on the upper center portion of the partition and detects the temperature of occupants and the parts of the vehicle that affect ambient temperature. The system then controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the vehicle.

The LM also features a retractable table, which fits inside the armrest and has a leather-wrapped surface with improved texture and a non-slip, non-scratch finish.

The LM creates a sense of spaciousness through moderate reflections of sound. The layered structure of the roof headlining intentionally made non-sound-absorbent to create an environment with a pleasant, natural level of quietness.

Advanced preventive safety technology Lexus Safety System +

Lexus aims for a society with "Zero fatalities and injuries from traffic accidents" by continuously developing safety technologies. To achieve this goal, Lexus Safety System + is now included in the new LM. This system offers Proactive Driving Assist and integrates with the driver monitor to provide appropriate driving support and optimal vehicle control based on the driver's operating conditions, ensuring safe and confident driving for customers.

Main performance enhancements

Pre-crash safety (PCS): Uses a sensor that combines millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera to ensure precise recognition and reliability, thereby expanding the scope of activation of the Pre-Collision Warning, Pre-Collision Brake Assist, and Pre-Collision Braking.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (with all-speed follow function): When the alert function of the driver monitor is enabled, the system alerts the driver and provides supportive control that helps ensure a sufficient safety margin during normal driving, so that the driver can safely resume driving once they return to a normal state.

Lane Departure Alert (LDA): If the system detects a driver looking aside while driving, the system will activate an alert or activate lane departure control at an earlier timing than usual.

Abnormal Driver Response System: If the driver's posture becomes significantly impaired during lane tracing assist (LTA) control, the system judges that it is difficult for the driver to continue driving and warns others by flashing hazard lamps, etc., while the vehicle gradually decelerates. In addition, doors are unlocked after the vehicle is stopped and a life-saving request is made through an automatic Help Net connection, contributing to early driver rescue and first aid.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA): PDA supports steering and braking operations to avoid getting too close to pedestrians, bicycles, and parked vehicles by anticipating risks according to the driving situation, such as pedestrians crossing the road or situations where objects may suddenly appear. When the distance between the car in front is too close, or when the speed of the car is too fast for the curve ahead, the system will gently assist in decelerating the car. Furthermore, when the system detects an approaching signal intersection, it provides advanced deceleration support in conjunction with blinker operation, thereby helping to ensure a margin of maneuverability when turning right or left. It provides constant steering assist to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane. The system supports safe and confident driving by providing appropriate support for a wide range of driving situations.

Lexus Teammate supports comfortable mobility

The advanced driving support technology "Lexus Teammate" now includes "Advanced Drive (traffic jam support)" and "Advanced Park (with remote function)" features.

New (experiential) value through advanced technology

Lexus introduces another first with the e-Latch system, which has an "easy closer" feature on the front doors for smooth and quiet operation. This makes it easier to close the doors from a partially-open state. Additionally, the front and sliding doors have the Safe Exit Assist (with Door Open Control) (SEA), which warns passengers of any approaching vehicles or bicycles from behind, and stops the doors from opening to avoid accidents.