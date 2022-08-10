Lexus GX 460 Black Line Special Edition (2023)

Lexus GX 460 Black Line Special Edition

The Lexus GX 460 is assembled with the versatility required of modern luxury SUVs. The balance of sophistication and impressive capability make it ready for practically any occasion, whether it be a luxurious evening out on the town or traversing the rugged trails for a weekend at the cabin. The GX comes standard with four-wheel drive capability, and it offers three-row seating with room for up to seven passengers to ensure no one gets left behind. Most importantly, the GX is assembled with the quality, craftmanship and attention to detail for which Lexus vehicles are known.

For the 2023 model year, GX 460 will return with key changes. The exterior color palette receives a few updates, as Eminent White Pearl replaces Starfire Pearl and Claret Mica is removed for 2023 models. The Luxury grade also receives a key upgrade with the addition of standard Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio.

Run it Back: Black Line Special Edition Returns

The GX received Black Line Special Edition treatment for the first time last year, and it returns for the 2023 model year with additional features and unique premium touches sure to turn heads. Assembled on the Premium grade and limited to 3,000 units, the 2023 Black Line SE will come standard with Panoramic View Monitor to provide a bird’s eye view of the vehicle and objects around it.

A new Eminent White Pearl exterior paint is added to the color options that also include Obsidian and the Black Line-exclusive Nori Green Pearl. A darker finish can be found on the skid plate, fog lamp and grille, and clear taillamps with black inserts (also found on sport design package). Black Line SE also includes unique 18-inch glossy black wheels. For the finishing touch, the roof spoiler and shark fin are now painted black.

Inside, new Boulder Gray NuLuxe-trimmed seats accent the interior with black headliner, complemented by Gray stitching and Black Matte Ash Wood ornamentation can be found on the steering wheel.

Multimedia Connectivity

The Lexus GX 460 offers a highly connected and intuitive in-cabin experience, thanks to its 10.3-inch multimedia touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa with the latest smartphone vehicle integrations and their respective virtual assistants. The premium suite of connected technology offers multiple ways to stay connected, including the 3-year Lexus Enform Remote trial to remotely start the engine using select smart devices. And, with six USB ports throughout the GX, both the driver and passengers can keep their smart devices charged and ready.

Performance and Design

A dual-purpose luxury vehicle, GX 460 can go from a short work commute to a long family vacation deep in the Rocky Mountains. Every GX is powered by a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V8 producing 329 lb.-ft. of peak torque. Combine that with up to 6,500-lb. towing capacity, and you’ve got an ideal camper or boat hauler. Towing is aided with Trailer Sway Control, a function of the Vehicle Stability Control that enhances straight-line tracking.

Embracing a sophisticated design all its own, the muscular GX features an imposing stance, a modern front fascia with Premium Triple-Beam LED headlamps, available 19-inch wheels and more. Feel at home in unparalleled craftsmanship, bold details and a striking balance of comfort and capability from a luxury utility vehicle that exceeds all expectations.

Engineered to Explore

Utilizing the technology of the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), the GX enhances handling and ride comfort by helping to keep the vehicle level in both on and off-road conditions. When the GX encounters an uneven surface, one compressed cylinder causes fluid to flow to the other cylinder, helping the vehicle to keep all four wheels on the ground. The system works without any action needed by the driver.

Another asset of the GX for on-road smoothness is the available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). The AVS uses electronically controlled dampers that adjust to road surface conditions. The driver can tailor the ride by selecting from Normal, Sport or Comfort modes.

Standard Four-Wheel Drive

With a full-time automatic four-wheel drive system standard on all grades, the Lexus GX 460 is just as at home on the backcountry trails as it is on Rodeo Drive.

A TORSEN torque-sensing limited slip center differential distributes power 40:60 front to rear under most driving conditions and changes the ratio as needed based on wheel slip. The four-wheel drive system offers a low range for slow speed off-road driving, and the center differential can be electronically locked.

The two-speed transfer case with low range is supported by a wide array of chassis control technology. With Downhill Assist Control (DAC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and available Crawl Control, the GX can roam unpaved roads, trails and steep inclines with confidence.

Level Up: Off-Road Package

Enhancing GX’s already capable skillset when the pavement ends is the Off-Road Package that’s available on Luxury grade. The package offers proven off-road technologies such as Lexus’ Multi-Terrain Monitor to provide hard-to-see views of the surrounding terrain with driver and passenger cameras. It also includes a transmission cooler, fuel tank protector, Crawl Control and Multi-Terrain Select.

Multi-Terrain Select allows you to choose from multiple surfaces such as loose rocks, mud and sand, moguls and more to optimize drivability. This advanced system regulates wheelspin by automatically adjusting the engine throttle and brakes, helping improve traction. Demanding off-road situations necessitate constant awareness of all surroundings. With the Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors, front passengers can view front, rear, side and now under (displaying terrain and tire location underneath your vehicle) camera views on the navigation screen, providing the most avid off-road driver peace of mind.

Activated with the press of a button, the available Crawl Control system is designed to automatically maintain an optimal slow and steady pace over demanding landscapes. Crawl Control is designed for driving on difficult terrain at low speeds and automatically modulates the throttle and brakes on five low-speed settings, so drivers can keep their focus on steering through difficult terrain.

Engaged when the vehicle is in low range, Crawl Control allows the vehicle to move forward or in reverse at one of five driver-selectable low-speed settings. Crawl Control also engages the front and rear “virtual” Locking differentials to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior. Crawl Control can also help the driver navigate the GX 460 through sand, mud or snow.

Lexus Safety System+

The Lexus GX 460 is equipped to handle today’s modern family and is designed to help them arrive in style and comfort wherever their adventures lead.

Bolstering this mission is the addition of the Lexus Safety System+ suite of technologies that is standard on the entire 2022 Lexus vehicle lineup. Lexus Safety System+ includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High Beams and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Intuitive Parking Assist is also standard.

From advanced lane assistance technology to intuitive high beams that offer added illumination to help keep you focused on the road ahead, this integrated suite of standard active safety equipment brings us one step closer to a world without crashes.