The Jeep® brand is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the most awarded SUV ever with the debut of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition today at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place, hosted by the NAIAS.

"When the original Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted in 1992 by famously crashing through the glass at Cobo Hall, it literally shattered expectations and redefined what a premium SUV could be," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Three decades later and more than 7 million Grand Cherokees sold, the most awarded SUV ever is still forging new ground with the electrified plug-in-hybrid 4xe model. The Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition underscores how far the Grand Cherokee has come and is yet another example of the Jeep brand's goal to be the electrification leader in SUVs."

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition represents the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet, delivering 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) from a hybrid system that delivers 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque and max towing of 6,000 lbs.

On the exterior, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition features a unique blacked-out exterior appearance with a modified front fascia, signature blue tow hooks, dual exhaust, dual pane sunroof, new 20-inch black wheels, special-edition badging and body-color rear fascia, lower moldings, sill claddings and wheel flares.

Inside, the special-edition Grand Cherokee 4xe features black Capri leather seats, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect 5 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus navigation with 3D graphics. Other standard features include front/rear park assist, Intersection Collision Assist, passive entry, rain-sensing windshield wipers, digital rearview mirror and 360-degree surround view camera system.

Available for a limited time, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition has a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,700 for the package and opens for orders later this year, with vehicles scheduled to begin arriving to Jeep dealers by early 2023.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition will be on display at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.