Jeep Cherokee 1978 4xe Concept (2023)

Jeep Cherokee 1978 4xe Concept

This year's Resto-mod concept build is inspired by a trip down memory lane. In 1974, the Jeep Cherokee (SJ) was introduced as a sporty, two-door version of the Wagoneer. It had bucket seats, a sports steering wheel, and racy detailing aimed at attracting younger, adventurous drivers.

The following year, the Wide-Track option became available with significant enhancements such as exterior stripes, bigger tires, 3-inch wider axles, larger front and rear wheel cutouts, and Dana 44 front and rear axles. The interior also got upgraded with more luxurious features.

Now, we have arrived at the present day of this journey celebrating concept vehicles. To honor the Jeep Cherokee SJ - the pioneering SUV with both on- and off-road capabilities - the Jeep design team aimed to modernize the legendary full-size SUV with a fresh approach.

The Jeep Cherokee 4xe concept started as a 1978 Jeep Cherokee, which was artfully combined with a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The aim was to elevate the performance of the original Jeep Cherokee SJ, and this philosophy is reflected in the design of this concept vehicle.

They extensively altered the original body, blending the classic proportions with a colorful 1970s-inspired paint scheme. At first glance, the '78 Jeep Cherokee 4xe concept resembles an old Jeep Cherokee SJ, but it has been converted into a contemporary, electrified, off-road powerhouse.

The '78 Jeep Cherokee 4xe concept has a powerful Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain, which includes two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack, and a high-tech 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine. It offers a distinctive on- and off-road driving experience. The power is transmitted to 37-inch tires on custom 17-inch "slotted mag" style wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4:1 transfer case, providing ample power.

The custom interior of the '78 Jeep Cherokee 4xe concept showcases low-back leather bucket seats. A four-point safety cage replaced the rear bench seat, and a full-size spare tire is stored in the rear cargo area in case of any extreme off-road adventures.