The Windy City is getting a black out in the form of the new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package, which will debut at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. The Limited Black appearance package, now available for order, delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features.

"The first ever three-row Grand Cherokee answered the growing needs of our Jeep SUV customers who asked for more space, functionality and legendary 4x4 capability," said Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. "It's important for us to listen to our customer base and that includes unique options they want, and the new Limited Black Package gives the 2022 Grand Cherokee L a sleek, customized look that further distinguishes it from anything else on the road."

The Limited Black Package, with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,695, adds 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille to the already well-equipped Limited model.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4x4 model comes standard with the class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized four-wheel drive calibrations for any given driving scenario.

Standard exterior features include automatic high-beam headlamps, new premium LED fog lamps, power Gloss Black mirrors with a heating element, blind-spot indicator, memory and supplemental turn signals.

With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Limited model's sophisticated interior features standard Capri leather seats and several premium convenience features, including power eight-way driver seat with memory and power four-way driver/front-passenger lumbar adjuster with memory and heated steering wheel.

All Grand Cherokee L models deliver the most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class, with more than 110 innovative applications of technologies and ample standard content. The Grand Cherokee L also comes equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package is available for order at local Jeep dealers.

The iconic fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most awarded SUV ever – is known for its legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, and now for 2022 an expanded lineup includes a two-row, a 4xe plug-in-hybrid model and three-row Grand Cherokee L model.

The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever by introducing a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. The first-ever Grand Cherokee 4xe is set to deliver an estimated 25 miles of all-electric range, 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a combined driving range of more than 470 miles (756 km).