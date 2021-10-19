2023 land rover discovery metropolitan edition

Land Rover has strengthened the appeal of the Discovery with the introduction of a new special edition. The 2023 Discovery Metropolitan Edition features a suite of technologies to enhance the comfort and convenience provided by the seven-seat family SUV.

Sitting at the top of the Discovery line-up, the new Metropolitan Edition provides a host of exterior upgrades and a host of standard features, including a powerful 355hp 3.0-liter Ingenium six-cylinder powertrain, featuring 48V mild hybrid technology.

"The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery," said Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director. "The special edition model represents the flagship of the line-up and builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic specification with exterior design enhancements and a suite of convenience-boosting technologies."

Metropolitan Edition

The new Metropolitan Edition represents the pinnacle of the Discovery family and builds on the purposeful R-Dynamic HSE model with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery lettering. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels with Gloss Grey detailing and Black Land Rover brake calipers.

Standard features inside include a head-up display, heated steering wheel, powered and heated third row seating, a front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control.

The cabin is also enhanced with Titanium Mesh trim detailing.

Elsewhere in the Discovery line-up, the R-Dynamic model now features a Gloss

Black contrast roof as standard. Additionally, wireless device charging, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, Meridian™ Sound System and three-zone climate control are now fitted standard across the wider Discovery model range.

The Land Rover Discovery remains among the most capable and versatile full-size

SUVs, with an 8,200lb towing capacity1 and Advanced Tow Assist technology2, designed to take the stress out of difficult reversing maneuvers with a trailer.