With so many motorcycles in Raleigh and fun ATVs for sale tempting you to get wild, if you're a lover of the Great Outdoors then it's only a matter of time before you've got a super off-road vehicle to hit the trails with. But how are you going to get them there? You'll need a truck ready that's ready to haul, especially if you're bringing a lot of ATVs at the same time.

2020 Ford F-350 XL

The Ford F-350 is a one-ton vehicle that comes with a standard 6.2L V8 that can haul a substantial amount of weight. It comes with a standard single-rear-wheel package that is capable of hauling 12,000 pounds. The optional double rear-wheel package is able to tow a whopping 35,000 pounds.

The vehicle comes in a regular cab size that starts at about $35,000 and a super cab short box model that starts at about $37,500. The towing package comes standard on this truck with no customizing necessary to be ready to tow as many motorcycles and ATVs that you need.

This vehicle comes with an impressive array of standard safety features and amenities, with a large number of options to customize the vehicle to your needs and tastes. An especially useful option is the Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System and Pro Trailer Back-Up Assist giving you a four-sided camera view.

2020 Dodge Ram 3500

The Dodge Ram 3500 is a more economical choice for one-ton truck towing capacities. This vehicle is equipped with a standard 6.4L Hemi V8 or a 6.7L six-cylinder diesel motor. Both motors can haul or tow just about as much as you could ever need. It has a towing capacity of more than 11,000 pounds.

The vehicle is available with a regular cab that starts at about $35,000, a crew cab that starts at about $38,600 and a mega cab model that starts at a little over $48,000. It also comes with the towing package standard. As you can imagine, this truck also offers a wide range of standard safety features and options you can choose to make this vehicle your own.

2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Cab

This is Ford's popular half-ton pickup that comes with a standard 2.7L V6 or 3.0L V6 diesel or available options of 3.3L V6, 3.5L V6, or a 5.0L V8. It can tow between 5,000 pounds and 8,000 pounds capacity depending on the engine configuration chosen. It comes in short and long box models in the $35,000 to $36,000 price range. The towing package is also standard on the Ford F-150. As with its larger brother, it comes with a nice package of standard safety features and amenities.

2020 Chevy Silverado

The Chevy Silverado is another truck in the half-ton pickup class. The vehicle is equipped with a standard 2.7L four-cylinder or a stronger 3.0L six-cylinder diesel engine. Also available as options are a 4.3L V6, a 5.3L V8, and a 6.2L V8. The vehicle can tow from 6,600 pounds to 9,800 pounds, depending on the engine package chosen.

The Silverado comes in a regular cab starting at $28,300, a double cab starting at a little over $32,000, and a super cab model that starts at $34,600. There are also upper-level models including the LTZ that starts at $43,000, the LT Trail Boss that starts at a little over $48,000, and the top of the line High Country that starts at $53,000.

As with all vehicles in this class, the Silverado comes with all of the bells and whistles required to make towing ATVs and motorcycles on a trailer a breeze.

2020 Toyota Tacoma

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma is another popular half-ton pickup truck for you to consider. It comes with a standard 2.7L four-cylinder engine or an optional 3.5L V6 engine. You can choose from a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

The towing capacity for this vehicle ranges from 3,800 pounds to 6,800 pounds depending upon the engine and transmission configuration you choose.

The vehicle comes in a regular cab model that starts at a little over $26,000 and a double cab that starts at $26,880. You can also choose from a lineup of upper-level models from $27,800 to the Limited model that comes with all of the features you could ever want starting at about $38,800. This vehicle offers a very economical choice for towing your toys.

Of course, the choice is yours, but these five models all offer outstanding towing and payload capacities perfect for towing a number of motorcycles and ATVs.