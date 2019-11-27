Nissan announced US pricing for the newly redesigned 2020 Rogue Sport, which is already on sale at Nissan dealers worldwide. 2020 Rogue is available in three well-equipped grade levels S, SV and SL, each coming with a front-wheel drive and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations.

Slotted between Nissan Kicks and Rogue, Rogue Sport is a key vehicle in the CUV lineup. Vehicle's most notable features include revised exterior design and entirely new front-end appearance, along with revised rear tail lamps.

Of course, Nissan's own Safety Shield 360 suite is also incorporated in the new lineup and now is part of the standard equipment. The suite includes Intelligent Mobility, Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.

In terms of interior, the restyled Rogue Sport welcomes everyone to a rather cozy cabin. While blending a wide-open feeling area for personal space, the interior includes a standard 6-way adjustable driver's seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with rear seat center armrest and rear seat heating/cooling center console vents.

Behind the second row there's up to 22.9 cu. Ft. of cargo space, accessible through the wide rear door. New Rogue Sport also offers an innovative class-exclusive Divide-N-Hide Cargo System, which is standard for SV and SL grades.

Additional available technologies include ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Traffic Sign Recognition and Bose Premium Audio system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also present, all along with NissanConnect 7-inch color touch-screen display and Door to Door Navigation and SiriusXM.

2020 Rogue Sport is powered by a blend of 141hp 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder power unit and a Xtronic gearbox with Eco Mode switch.

Source: Nissan