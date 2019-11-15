Global Auto Salon Riyadh, part of the first-ever Riyadh Car Show featuring world-class cars and specialty vehicles, top performance parts manufacturers and celebrities, will be officially opening doors for visitors on November 21, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Audience to the six-day automotive event will have access to numerous exhibitors from all around the world showcasing their brands and newest products, dozens of industry experts and celebrities, a collector car auction, multiple custom vehicle unveils and an in-depth introduction to Saudi car culture.

The Global Auto Salon Riyadh is held as part of the Saudi Seasons, a project of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that aims to increase tourism in the area. The event will host over 450 exhibitor vehicles, 250 exhibiting brands and it is expected that over 250,000 attendees will be present at the event. In addition, there's a large group of custom vehicle builders that will be making their way to Riyadh for the show all along with the some of their most notable vehicles, including some that have yet to be unveiled.

The event will also host a number of American automotive celebrities as Overhaulin's Chip Foose, Chris Jacobs and Adrienne Janic; Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage; Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr.; West Coast Customs' Ryan Friedlinghaus; Hoonigan's Brian Scotto; pro wrestler and TV host Bill Goldberg; and accomplished drag racer Leah Pritchett will be in attendance.

There's also an exclusive classic car auction that will be held as part of the event on November 23, 2019, with a number of pre-war classics and modern exotics. Some of the more notable vehicles are expected to bring heavy bidding from local buyers. Such machines include 1957 Chevy "Imagine" show car that won Best of Show at SEMA and the Ridler Award at The Detroit Autorama in 2018; the 1958 Lincoln Continental Convertible "Maybellene" built by Bitchin' Rides star Dave Kindig and powered by a 9.8L Falconer V12; a 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona; Chip Foose's 1932 Ford "P-32" highboy roadster; a 1981 BMW M1, and dozens of other high profile show cars, rare muscle cars and celebrity builds.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Mazda CX-30 is awarded by Euro NCAP! Details here!

Ringbrothers, the world-renowned custom car coachbuilder and billet parts manufacturer from Wilsconsin, will have six of its custom cars at the show – the most ever on display in one single location. All six models will also be available for sale. Sweet!

Source: Global Auto Salon Riyadh