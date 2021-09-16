Classic Car Auctions offer a special 1979 Ford Escort RS2000 Mk2. This is an exceptional example and is supplied directly from Richard Hammon and his partners at "The Smallest Cog". The vehicle was originally shipped to the UK, but then spent time in the Isle of Man before becoming a part of a collection in the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this year, Richard and his team took the car to The London Classic Car Show before recommissioning.

Since then, the example has been recommissioned and prepared for this sale and recently was seen at the Hampton Court Concours D'Elegance where it received mainly positive feedback. The vehicle is recommissioned to exceptionally high standards and is presented in its vibrant Midnight Blue color.

Gary Dunne, CCA's Sales Manager commented: We are absolutely delighted to once again be offering a spectacular car from Richard Hammond. Not only have The Smallest Cog team transformed the car but it will feature as part of the all-important original docuseries airing on the discovery+ UK later this year.

The recommissioning work includes new interior work done by the renowned Aldridge Trimmers as well as new front suspension and front/rear brakes – further details can be found on CCA's condition report. The car is sensibly guided at £35,000 – 40,000.

SEE ALSO: GM Defense will create a lineup of Heavy-Duty Surburbans for U.S. Government Agencies

Classic Car Auctions will start their sale at 11 am with viewing days available on Wednesday 22nd – Friday 24th September as well as on the morning of the sale.