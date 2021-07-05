Scorpion brand returns to make Abarth even more appealing to fans with the introduction of the new 695 Esseesse Limited Edition. Produced in a range of only 1390 vehicles, split equally by 695 in Scorpion black and 695 in Campovolo grey, the model lineup features exclusive equipment and neat design cues.

The engineers and designers drew inspiration from the 1964 model, and features numerous resembles with it. So, let's find out more!

Exterior design

Available in hatchback body style, the new Esseesse features a new dual-hunched aluminum bonnet that reduces weight and gives some styling points, and along with the Akrapovič exhaust reduce the vehicle's weight by a total of 10kg, compared to the Abarth 595 Competizione.

At the rear, a new spoiler is fitted that recalls some classic Abbarth design ideas. The angle of the spoiler is fully adjustable between 0 and 60 degrees and at full range it provides an increase of aerodynamics and stability.

Additional exterior features are the exclusive white details on the front and rear spoiler, exclusive 17-inch alloys with red central caps and red Brembo brake calipers.

Interior design

The inside of the new Abarth 695 Esseesse is characterized by sporty seats, exclusive two-tone color scheme, red seat belts, and a white rear shell. The dashboard and fascia are covered in Alcantara, while the laser-cut wording ‘695 Esseesse' stands out in the lower right corner.

Drivetrain system

New 695 Esseesse is geared with an agile 1.4 T-jet engine, mated to a manual gearbox, delivering a total of 180hp and 250Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. The top speed is measured at 140mph and can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds. Also, the vehicle features Koni FSD shock absorbers and four-piston red Brembo brake calipers in the front.

SEE ALSO: Alfa Romeo will unveil the latest generation of Giulia GTA and GTAm models at Goodwood Festival of Speed